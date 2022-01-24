Tesla plans coordinated launch of all four vehicles in Turkey in 2022

By

Tesla is reportedly planning for a coordinated and structured launch of its vehicle product line in Turkey this year, according to reports from various Turkish media outlets.

After visiting Turkey in 2017, CEO Elon Musk met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The meeting was productive and was filled with prospective business deals that would bring Musk’s products, across Tesla and SpaceX, to the country. Erdoğan said on one occasion that he and Musk had “discussed the issues of cooperation between the public and private sector institutions in Turkey and the company in different fields, especially in space technologies.”

Nearly five years following the initial meeting between the CEO and the President, the Daily Sabah, a Turkish news outlet, is reporting that Tesla is planning to restructure its company’s post in Turkey and coordinate a strategic launch of the Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Y in the country. The outlet reported that Tesla plans to open sales offices and showrooms in Istanbul early in the process and then expand to other regions and provinces.

There are several pieces of evidence that suggest Tesla could be in the midst of a Turkish launch.

Initially, Tesla has officially named Emir Tuncyurek as the Operations Manager for the launch. He has been at Tesla for only three months but likely assumed the role in November when he was hired. Tuncyurek has worked in the electric vehicle industry since 2017, most recently employed by E-Garage, which he co-founded. On LinkedIn, Tuncyurek wrote a post stating his new promotion and what he would be responsible for in his new role:

“Proud sharing! I will continue my journey, which started with a passionate attachment to electric cars in 2014, in charge of Tesla’s operations in order to officially bring Tesla into existence in Turkey.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also recently named Kemal Geçer as head of Tesla’s Turkish branch, which increased the company’s capital by $3.72 million, or 50,000,000 Turkish Lira.

Additionally, Tesla has launched several Turkish locations on its Supercharger map. However, none of the Superchargers are currently active, and all are labeled with the message, “Target opening date to be confirmed.” Tesla has ten listed locations for Turkish Superchargers, including Ankara, Antalya, Aydin, Balikesir, Bursa, Edirne, Hendek, Istanbul, Izmir, and Konya. Each of the locations is listed as “Coming Soon.”

