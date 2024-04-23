Tesla updates future vehicle lineup — and it will arrive sooner than expected

By

Tesla says it has updated its future vehicle lineup to help accelerate the launch of new models ahead of its previous target of the second half of 2025.

The move comes just one quarter after Tesla said it expected “notably lower” growth rates in 2024, as it admitted to being in between growth waves.

However, it seems the automaker plans to push these plans sooner rather than later as it is fending off various economic headwinds, sluggish demand, and an increased inventory, which contributed to a negative free cash flow of $2.5 billion.

Tesla said in its quarterly earnings Shareholder Deck:

“We have updated our future vehicle line-up to accelerate the launch of new models ahead of our previously communicated start of production in the second half of 2025.”

The company expects the new vehicles will blend aspects of the next-generation platform with elements of the current platforms. They can be produced on the same lines that the current Model S, 3, X, and Y lineup is built on, which will alleviate investor concerns regarding potential delays due to line upgrades.

Admittedly, Tesla said the update in its plan could result in “achieving less cost reduction than previously expected.” However, it will result in a higher vehicle volume count “in a more capex efficient manner during uncertain times.”

It also hinted that it could help with growth rate:

“This would help us fully utilize our current expected maximum capacity of close to three million vehicles, enabling more than 50% growth over 2023 production before investing in new manufacturing lines.”

Just one quarter ago, Tesla said it would bring its next-generation vehicle platform to market in late 2025. The acceleration in plans seems to be a push that the company felt necessary as it has been pressured immensely by things out of its control.

Last week, Tesla chose to eliminate at least 14,000 jobs from its headcount, equating to more than 10 percent of its global workforce.

As it still makes cuts and levels out its employee base, the push toward introducing a new vehicle platform in an accelerated manner bodes well for investors and customers alike.

