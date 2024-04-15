Tesla trims 10% of workforce: read the email it sent to impacted employees

By

Some employees have detailed Tesla’s plans to lay off about 10 percent of its workforce this week, alongside high-profile departures from two company executives.

Tesla employees were informed that they were being laid off early Monday morning, according to an email sent to impacted workers that was obtained by Teslarati. In the email, Tesla writes that the decision came down to restructuring and “was not made lightly,” adding that the layoffs are effective immediately, as of Sunday.

Tesla emails workers affected by layoffs

The email was sent after 1:30 a.m. on Monday morning, and one worker told us that they did not see the email until they arrived on-site—at which point they realized they had been locked out of Tesla apps and any previously held computer credentials.

The email also says that affected workers will be receiving information about severance, benefits continuation and other separation documents within 48 hours. Additionally, Tesla writes that the company’s team would be available to answer any questions about the situation.

Another affected worker said that they thought the layoffs were closer to 20 percent of Tesla’s global workforce, though it’s not yet clear how many workers total the company has let go. It has also been rumored that Tesla is holding a crucial all-hands-on-deck meeting on Monday morning, though the details of the meeting are not yet clear.

Tesla has trimmed its workforce multiple times in the past, with an email from CEO Elon Musk in 2022 officially announcing plans to cut workforce by 10 percent.

Two high-profile Tesla executives depart

Along with the layoffs, two Tesla executives announced their departure on Monday morning. Drew Baglino, Tesla Senior Vice President of Powertrain and Energy Engineering, announced his departure after 18 years at the company, just hours before Rohan Patel, Vice President of Public Policy and Business Development, announced his own departure after eight years.

Patel’s departure also comes after the executive had become particularly vocal on X in the past few months, responding directly to customer and fan inquiries on the platform.

You can read the full email from Tesla notifying workers of the layoffs below.

Dear Employee,

Today we’re sharing a significant decision that impacts the entire organization, and you directly.

Over the years, we have grown rapidly with multiple factories scaling around the globe. With this rapid growth there has been duplication of roles and job functions in certain areas. As we prepare the company for our next phase of growth, it is extremely important to look at every aspect of the company for cost reductions and increasing productivity.

As part of this effort, we have done a thorough review of the organization and made the difficult decision to reduce our headcount globally. Unfortunately as a result, your position has been eliminated by this restructuring.

Please know this decision was not made lightly, and we are deeply grateful for the hard work and dedication during your time with us.

Your last working day will be today, April 14, 2024. Effective now, you will not need to perform any further work and therefore will no longer have access to Tesla systems and physical locations.

We understand this news is difficult and are committed to supporting you through this transition. You will receive detailed information regarding severance packages, benefits continuation, and separation documents within 48 hours. Our team will be available to answer any questions you may have and provide support as needed.

Sincerely,

Tesla

