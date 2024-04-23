Tesla lays off more in the U.S., seeks voluntary job cuts at Giga Berlin

By

Tesla is set to lay off more workers in the U.S., and the company is also seeking voluntary departures in Germany.

After we reported on the email Tesla sent to workers affected by its initial round of layoffs last week, multiple other rounds of layoffs and departures have hit the company’s global worksites. Ahead of the company’s Q1 earnings report on Tuesday afternoon, more layoffs at Tesla have been announced at Gigafactory Texas, Giga New York, and Giga Berlin.

The Texas layoffs were discovered via the U.S. Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, which requires companies with over 100 workers to announce layoffs and planned closings 60 days in advance. At its factory in Grünheide, Germany, Tesla announced hopes to make job cuts through a voluntary program, instead of laying workers off involuntarily.

Both sets of job cuts are detailed below, coming as a part of Tesla’s larger efforts to reduce its global workforce by over 10 percent.

Giga Texas layoffs, Giga New York, and executive departures



The WARN notice filed by Tesla on Monday said that the round of layoffs in the U.S. will commence on June 14, and will include a total of 2,688 workers (via Reuters). As of the end of 2023, Tesla had nearly 23,000 workers total at Giga Texas.

In addition to those at Giga Texas, another WARN notice detailed 285 workers set to be cut at its Giga New York location, out of a total of 2,032 employed at the site.

Tesla also faced two high-profile executive departures last week, including Senior Vice President of Powertrain and Energy Engineering Drew Baglino after 18 years, and its Vice President of Public Policy and Business Development Rohan Patel after eight years.

Giga Berlin voluntary job cuts

At Tesla’s Giga Berlin, the automaker also said on Monday it was targeting another 400 job cuts, though it’s aiming to find workers that are willing to do so voluntarily (via Reuters). The figure represents around 3 percent of the German factory’s workforce, and Tesla is currently holding talks with its works council on the matter.

​​”The currently weakening sales market for electric cars is also presenting Tesla with challenges,” the automaker said. “It is always in our interest to operate our production as efficient as possible.”

Jörg Steinbach, an Economic Minister of the state of Brandenburg, called the job cuts “comparatively moderate,” especially as Tesla seeks global workforce reductions. Tesla’s Giga Berlin currently employees around 12,500 workers.

“I regret the announced job cuts at Tesla in Gruenheide very much. However, I am pleased that this will be implemented with a sense of proportion,” said Jörg Steinbach, an Economic Minister of the state of Brandenburg.

The news of the Giga Berlin layoffs follow local reports last week that said Tesla would be cutting as many as 3,000 workers at the site. Tesla immediately refuted the claims, saying that they had “no basis whatsoever.”

