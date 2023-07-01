By

Tesla Vice President of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy recently explained how the Model Y was engineered from first principles. The Model Y is Tesla’s most popular car today, and it has also become the world’s best-selling car in the first quarter, outselling the ubiquitous Toyota Corolla.

In a video that was recently shared on Tesla’s social media channels, Moravy shared some interesting points about the Model Y. The VP noted that at Tesla, the team never settles on a conventional approach, even if it is something that has worked in the past. This was the approach that paved the way for features like the Model Y’s off-road assist, which is quite unique among similar vehicles of its class.

The VP noted that Tesla’s boundary is physics, so the team’s task is to take things as far as possible. The use of mega casts, for example, allowed Tesla to replace dozens of welded parts with one massive casted component. So revolutionary are the Model Y’s megacasts that other carmakers have started sharing plans to adopt similar strategies.

Engineering Model Y from first principles → pic.twitter.com/AVVsv6p1BF — Tesla (@Tesla) June 30, 2023

“That’s our boundary—what does physics say is the envelope? That’s as far as we’ll take things,” the executive said.

“Every car we build, every new product we make, I want to take it a step further. I want to make people’s understanding of what an EV can be and what a product is, make it a part of your life, a part of your experience. Ultimately, it results in a product that people love, and that’s when you know you’ve hit the right point of vehicle engineering,” Moravy added.

The Model Y is one of Tesla’s most successful vehicles. While the vehicle is quite understated in the way that it is pretty much a crossover version of the Model 3 sedan, its combination of safety, power, space, utility, and technology has made the vehicle perfect for numerous car buyers. This is one of the reasons why in the first quarter, the Model Y made history by becoming the world’s best-selling car, electric or otherwise.

Watch Tesla’s new video on the Model Y and its first principles engineering below.

Tesla VP Lars Moravy shares insights on Model Y’s first principles engineering