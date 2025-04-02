Wells Fargo reiterated its Tesla price target of $130, delivering a grim forecast for the electric vehicle company in the near term. However, not all Wall Street analysts agree with Wells Fargo’s prediction.

In a Tuesday note, Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan outlined a few factors driving the bank’s bearish stance, which might lead to a 53% downside from current levels. The firm reiterated its “Underweight” rating and added Tesla to its tactical ideas list for Q2.

According to Business Insider, Tesla shares have dropped 32% year-to-date, with a 44% slide since mid-December. Wells Fargo points to a slowdown in vehicle sales across Europe, China, and the U.S. as a key drag on first-quarter deliveries. The bank’s data shows deliveries trending 40% lower in Europe, 14% lower in China, and 3% lower in North America through 2025.

The sales dip aligns with broader challenges for Tesla, i.e., nationwide protests tied to CEO Elon Musk’s “close ties to the Trump administration. Musk’s DOGE initiative to cut government spending, in particular, has stirred a backlash.

Not all analysts agree with Wells Fargo’s assessment, as Tesla was not pushing sales for its best-selling Model Y vehicle in Q1. In the first quarter, Tesla was retooling its gigafactories in Europe, China, and North America in preparation to produce the upgraded Model Y. Tesla stock predicted to rebound +90% within the next year: Morgan Stanley

Wells Fargo cautioned that this sales drop will hit Tesla’s earnings hard and believes the company has limited options to spark a rebound. The firm reasons that Tesla has slashed prices over the past two years, leaving few tools to boost demand.

Wells Fargo predicts that further pressure could come from the Trump administration’s potential axing of the $7,500 federal tax credit. The bank projects a 25% drop in TSLA earnings per share for 2025, driven by lower deliveries and pricing pressures.

For investors, the road ahead looks rocky as Tesla navigates these headwinds, based on Wells Fargo’s forecast. However, Tesla’s long-term future has resulted in a few bright predictions from Wall Street analysts.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas predicts Tesla stocks will rebound over 90% within the next year. The firm set a $430 price target for TSLA, citing Tesla’s Full Self-Driving and robotaxi business as potential catalysts for the company. Meanwhile, Canaccord reaffirmed Tesla’s price target of $404 after a visit to Gigafactory Texas, stating that deliveries have mostly been impacted by supply constraints in the first quarter.