Wells Fargo reiterates Tesla (TSLA) price target of $130
Wells Fargo reiterated its Tesla price target of $130, delivering a grim forecast for the electric vehicle company in the near term. However, not all Wall Street analysts agree with Wells Fargo’s prediction.
In a Tuesday note, Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan outlined a few factors driving the bank’s bearish stance, which might lead to a 53% downside from current levels. The firm reiterated its “Underweight” rating and added Tesla to its tactical ideas list for Q2.
According to Business Insider, Tesla shares have dropped 32% year-to-date, with a 44% slide since mid-December. Wells Fargo points to a slowdown in vehicle sales across Europe, China, and the U.S. as a key drag on first-quarter deliveries. The bank’s data shows deliveries trending 40% lower in Europe, 14% lower in China, and 3% lower in North America through 2025.
The sales dip aligns with broader challenges for Tesla, i.e., nationwide protests tied to CEO Elon Musk’s “close ties to the Trump administration. Musk’s DOGE initiative to cut government spending, in particular, has stirred a backlash.
Not all analysts agree with Wells Fargo’s assessment, as Tesla was not pushing sales for its best-selling Model Y vehicle in Q1. In the first quarter, Tesla was retooling its gigafactories in Europe, China, and North America in preparation to produce the upgraded Model Y.
Wells Fargo cautioned that this sales drop will hit Tesla’s earnings hard and believes the company has limited options to spark a rebound. The firm reasons that Tesla has slashed prices over the past two years, leaving few tools to boost demand.
Wells Fargo predicts that further pressure could come from the Trump administration’s potential axing of the $7,500 federal tax credit. The bank projects a 25% drop in TSLA earnings per share for 2025, driven by lower deliveries and pricing pressures.
For investors, the road ahead looks rocky as Tesla navigates these headwinds, based on Wells Fargo’s forecast. However, Tesla’s long-term future has resulted in a few bright predictions from Wall Street analysts.
Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas predicts Tesla stocks will rebound over 90% within the next year. The firm set a $430 price target for TSLA, citing Tesla’s Full Self-Driving and robotaxi business as potential catalysts for the company. Meanwhile, Canaccord reaffirmed Tesla’s price target of $404 after a visit to Gigafactory Texas, stating that deliveries have mostly been impacted by supply constraints in the first quarter.
Tesla China sees 156% month-over-month sales increase in March
Tesla China’s results in March were shared by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).
Tesla China saw a sharp rise in sales last month. After several weeks of throttled sales due to the new Model Y, Tesla China initiated a strong comeback in March.
Tesla China's results in March were shared by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).
CPCA Data
As per the CPCA’s recent data, Tesla China sold 78,828 vehicles wholesale in March. This number includes vehicles that were sold domestically and exported abroad.
Considering that Tesla China only sold 30,688 vehicles wholesale in February, March’s results represent a 156.87% month-over-month increase. However, these numbers still represent an 11.49% year-over-year decrease compared to March 2024.
Q1 2025 Results
For the first quarter, Tesla China sold a total of 172,754 vehicles wholesale. This represents a 21.79% year-over-year decrease from the 220,876 units that were sold wholesale in the first quarter of 2024, as noted in a CNEV Post report. This decrease, however, is likely due to the rollout of the new Model Y, which required adjustments to Giga Shanghai.
The Model Y’s update adversely affected Tesla’s results this Q1 2025, but the company remains optimistic about the revamped all-electric crossover’s ramp. “While the changeover of Model Y lines across all four of our factories led to the loss of several weeks of production in Q1, the ramp of the New Model Y continues to go well,” Tesla wrote in its report.
New Model Y Momentum
The new Model Y has been seeing some strong momentum since the vehicle started its domestic deliveries in late February. In March, Tesla sold a total of 43,370 new Model Y in China. This was enough to make the new Tesla Model Y the country’s best-selling vehicle for the month.
Tesla (TSLA) reports 336,681 vehicle deliveries for Q1 2025
The report was published on the company’s Investor Relations website.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has released its first quarter 2025 vehicle delivery and production report.
The report was published on the company's Investor Relations website.
Q1 2025 Deliveries
In the first quarter, Tesla delivered a total of 336,681 vehicles globally. This is comprised of 323,800 Model 3 and Model Y, as well as 12,881 units of Tesla’s other models.
In comparison, Tesla’s company-compiled consensus indicated that analysts were expecting 377,592 vehicle deliveries for Q1 2025. FactSet estimates were even more optimistic, with analysts expecting vehicle deliveries of 407,900 units in the first quarter.
Q1 2025 Production
Tesla produced a total of 362,615 vehicles in the first quarter across its factories globally. From this number, a total of 345,454 units were comprised of the Model 3 and Model Y, and 17,161 were comprised of the company’s other models.
In its Q1 2025 vehicle production and delivery report, Tesla noted that the changeover of its Model Y lines across Gigafactory Texas, Fremont Factory, Gigafactory Shanghai, and Gigafactory Berlin, led to the loss of several weeks’ worth of production in the quarter. The vehicle, however, is now being ramped.
TSLA Reaction
While Tesla missed analysts’ expectations, investors do not seem to be too disappointed. As per writing, TSLA stock is just down 1.87% at $263.43 per share.
NYC Comptroller moves to sue Tesla for securities violations
New York City Comptroller Brad Lander is urging the NYC Law Department to sue Tesla for securities violations related to CEO Elon Musk’s involvement in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
Lander said the basis for the potential litigation lies on “material misstatements from Tesla claiming that CEO Elon Musk spends significant time on the company and is highly active in its management, despite his helming the Trump Administration’s DOGE initiative.”
🚨 NEWS: New York City Comptroller Brad Lander wants to sue Tesla by claiming CEO Elon Musk’s role as the head of DOGE is hurting the stock.
Lander said that Musk was “effectively quitting his job at Tesla” by assuming the role with DOGE. pic.twitter.com/p9eMq9mMbr
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) April 1, 2025
It is a common complaint amongst some Tesla shareholders who are less than enthusiastic about Musk’s involvement in DOGE. Some feel as if Musk is not concerned about Tesla, especially as the stock has dropped over 28 percent this year. However, Musk has continued to double down on his position within the U.S. government.
Nevertheless, Musk’s position in Tesla is still very apparent. He headed an All-Hands meeting just two weeks ago that showed his commitment to the company as he outlined future plans and even joked to employees that they should hold onto their stock.
However, Lander believes Musk’s involvement has hurt New York City pension systems, which have lost over $300 million so far this year. He said:
“In less than three months, Tesla stock has lost nearly 40% of its value, with losses over $300 million for the New York City pension systems. We have long expressed concerns that the Tesla board has failed to provide independent oversight, or to require that Musk – or someone else – serve as a full-time CEO.”
Lander went on to say that “material misstatements from Tesla misled investors about his role at the company,” stating this was his reasoning for calling on the Law Department to file securities litigation against the company.
He believes taking it to court will force changes and will return Tesla shares back to a level that will benefit pension systems in New York City:
“Shareholder litigation could force the changes in governance and leadership that Tesla needs, and help recover some of our pension systems’ losses. Otherwise, we may need to consider divestment.”
The pension systems would be able to pursue financial damages to cover losses and seek governance changes, it says.
