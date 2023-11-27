Tesla won 5 of 15 categories at Amsterdam Fully Charged Awards

By

Tesla has earned five out of the 15 categories held at the Fully Charged electric vehicle (EV) event in the Netherlands, highlighting two of its vehicles, its charging network and its overall brand.

Winners were revealed in a press release on Saturday, with the inaugural event taking place at the RAI Auditorium in Amsterdam from November 24 to 26.

Tesla earned a third of the total awards handed out, representing substantially more than any other individual company. The categories evaluated included things like “Best Small EV,” “Best Sustainable EV Manufacturer” “Best Innovative Manufacturer,” and more, noting a handful of automakers and renewable energy companies for their contributions to electrification.

Voting on the companies was opened online earlier this month, running from November 9 to 16. Thousands of EV drivers voted on the nominees, which had previously been selected through a process of large-scale surveys and consultations with transportation and energy experts.

The news comes ahead of expectations that the Tesla Model Y may become the best-selling vehicle across Europe this year, and CEO Elon Musk expects it to become the best-selling vehicle in the world.

You can see all of Tesla’s awards earned at the show below, along with the rest of those earned by companies like Polestar, Volkswagen, Fiat, Porsche and more.

Tesla’s awards at Fully Charged event

Best Innovative EV Manufacturer – Tesla

Best EV Charging Network – Tesla Supercharger Network

Best Energy Efficient EV – Tesla Model 3 Long Range

Best EV >50,000 (<60,000) Euros – Tesla Model Y

Best EV >40,000 (<50,000) Euros – Tesla Model 3

Other awards at Fully Charged event

Best Large-Scale Energy Project – Eden Project by Eden Geothermal

Best Energy Supplier – Octopus Energy

Best Home Energy Project – Kensa ‘Heat the Streets’

Best Micro Mobility EV – Carver S+

Best Commercial EV – VW ID. Buzz Cargo

Best Large-Scale EV – Ampere, Norwegian Electric Ferries

Best Sustainable EV Manufacturer – Polestar

Best Small EV (less than 1600kg unladen) – Fiat 500e

Best EV >60,000 Euros – Porsche Taycan

Best EV <40,000 Euros – MG4

