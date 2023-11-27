Over 25 Tesla Cybertrucks spotted at Giga Texas ahead of delivery event

By

Over 25 Tesla Cybertrucks have been spotted at the automaker’s Gigafactory in Texas, ahead of the delivery event later this week.

Drone pilot and Giga Texas observer Jeff Roberts spotted the Cybertrucks on Monday ahead of the Thursday delivery event. Roberts shared four photos of the vehicle on X, with one of the units including the Graffiti-style wrap spotted on many release candidates in recent months.

While one unit has the “RC” release candidate decals spotted in many recent sightings, most do not, indicating they may be production versions. Some of the Cybertrucks have dirt on the exterior, suggesting they could have been used to test off-road capabilities.

When Roberts was asked if the vehicles were hand-built or utilized automation, he responded by saying that he thinks at least some automation was involved.

“If you look at the build quality such as panel gaps, there was a point where all of a sudden they were much improved so I’m thinking there may be some automation involved, but I’m sure it is not 100 percent at this point otherwise we would not be limited to 10 deliveries in three days from now,” Roberts wrote on X.

Tesla’s Head of Investor Relations, Martin Viecha, said the upcoming delivery event will begin “around 1:00 p.m.” on Thursday. Tesla’s Cybertruck page on X also shared a teaser for the delivery event on Monday, saying it will take place at 2:00 p.m. CT — likely referring to the start of the actual presentation.

This year it’s Cyber Thursday 11.30.23 | 2pm CT pic.twitter.com/nFhbIJMoXi — Cybertruck (@cybertruck) November 27, 2023

The sighting comes amidst speculation about how many Cybertrucks will be delivered during the launch event, and as the vehicles have recently hit showrooms across the U.S. Although the event is taking place on Thursday, few details have been shared about the vehicle as of yet, including pricing and specs.

Some Tesla showroom visitors have spotted the Cybertruck’s payload and towing capacity in signs, and some other specs have allegedly been leaked, including truck bed power outlets and more. During its Q3 earnings call, Tesla also said that the Cybertruck would include faster 800-volt charging architecture.

Updated 2:20 p.m. MT: Added the Tesla Cybertruck page’s official post on X.

