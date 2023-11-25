Tesla may have already clinched this year’s top-selling vehicle in Europe

By

The Tesla Model Y appears to be on track to become Europe’s best-selling vehicle in 2023, with the electric SUV finishing on top for the first 10 months of the year.

Tesla’s January through October sales of the Model Y have a strong lead over the close competitor, the Dacia Sandero, according to data from Dataforce (via Automotive News Europe). Additionally, Tesla’s sales are expected to increase for the last two months of the year, as the automaker often sees a large delivery push at the end of quarters and years.

If it comes to pass, the news would mark the first time an electric vehicle (EV) topped European sales charts for an entire calendar year.

Tesla sales in Europe and its end-of-quarter pushes

In Automotive News Europe’s preliminary data reported last week, the Sandero had taken a lead of roughly 289 units over the Model Y year to date. The data was comprised of about 92 percent of sales in European Union (EU) countries, European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries and the United Kingdom.

However, the other 8 percent was uncounted at the time of the preliminary report, and these included sales in the key market of Sweden, where the Model Y made up 14,139 sales through October, while the Sandero only counted for 1,048 during the time period.

The addition of Sweden and other markets to the data nullifies the Dacia vehicle’s lead, with 212,517 Model Y units sold compared to just 197,482 for the Sandero. The Model Y represents about 73 percent of the U.S. automaker’s 291,404 vehicles sold in Europe in the period ending in October.

The Model Y has already earned the best-selling car in Europe during six individual months, while the Sandero landed first in January, April and October. In July, the Volkswagen T-Roc earned the top spot.

CEO Elon Musk stated earlier this year that he expects the Model Y to become the world’s best-selling car, as it did for the year’s first quarter.

Last month, Tesla hit a milestone of one million vehicles delivered across Europe, as the automaker posted on its official X account for the continent.

