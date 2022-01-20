Tesla worker collapses and dies at Fremont factory on powertrain line

By

An employee at Tesla’s Fremont Factory in Northern California collapsed and died while working on a powertrain line on Wednesday morning.

Tesla notified California’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) office of the death, according to spokesperson Peter Melton. The story was initially reported by KTVU, a Fox affiliate station in Northern California.

The identification, age, or any other marks of the employee have not yet been released. Emergency response vehicles were spotted at the factory at 6:30 am Wednesday. The Fremont Fire Department did not immediately reply to our request for information regarding the case.

Update at 2:05 PM EST: The Fremont Fire Department confirmed to Teslarati that their initial call was for a worker trapped in machinery. As personnel from the fire department arrived, they were informed that machinery was not involved.

It is currently unclear whether the event was work-related. Cal-OSHA is working to determine the nature of the victim’s death.

Additionally, the Fremont Police Department has been contacted, and we are awaiting additional information regarding the incident.

In an unrelated incident, an employee was killed at the Fremont Factory in December by a co-worker. 29-year-old Anthony Solima killed 42-year-old Lee Braiser following an argument, authorities said. Solima shot Braiser in the head just after his shift finished. He had at least one gunshot wound was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back regularly for updates.

