Teslarati will be at the Tesla Takeover on Saturday. Join us!

Teslarati will be at the Tesla Takeover on Saturday and we invite you to join us. We have a fun and interactive booth and yes, there will be prizes.

The Tesla Owners California Takeover event will be held at the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo, CA. There will be contest sessions, speakers, customized Teslas for you to check out, an exhibitor expo, and more.

“Teslas are the best performing and safest cars on the road. But the best thing about Teslas are the owners! So, with that in mind, we are hosting the second annual Tesla Owners California Takeover—the largest Tesla owners event in California this year!”

There will also be educational seminars, an assembly of rare and original Tesla Roadsters, and activities for the kids.

John Stringer, the club president for Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley told me that he’s excited about the Tesla Takeover. He’s also excited about helping a charity that will benefit from the event: 17 Strong.

“I’m very excited to get the whole community back together for all of the amazing vendors that are coming out and for all the awesome family-friendly activities.”

“I’m also very excited about the donation we’ll be making to 17 Strong.”

17 Strong is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides Victory Trips to young adults ages 18-40 after they have battled a life-threatening illness.

A Victory Trip is a vacation or life experience that allows the recovering patient and a companion time to recuperate and reset while fulfilling a life-long dream.

“It’s an opportunity to inspire hope, celebrate their victory over cancer or illness, and begin a new chapter after fighting for their life. Since many wish-fulfillment organizations stop at the age of 18, we aim to fill the gap of young adults that are often forgotten.”

Tesla owners from all over are coming to the Tesla Takeover and the Teslarati team is looking forward to seeing each and every one of you.

