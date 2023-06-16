Tesla’s camo-covered Cybertruck continues to make appearances

By

Tesla’s camo-covered Cybertruck continues to be seen around Palo Alto, California, as rumors of imminent initial production swirl throughout.

Earlier this week, we reported on a camo-covered Tesla Cybertruck being spotted in Palo Alto, hinting toward an imminent initial production phase at Gigafactory Texas, where the pickup will be manufactured.

Camo has been used by many automotive manufacturers to cover up designs, lines, or changes to a vehicle before it is actually released. We have reported on several automakers using the strategy when testing upcoming vehicle models, and Tesla appears to be the latest to do it.

Sightings from this week are continuing to surface as Tesla fans and buyers patiently await the vehicle’s release.

Some trees I guess 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/sh7OvS09oS — The Kilowatts 🚗⚡️ (@klwtts) June 16, 2023

The camo design has been joked about within the community, and even CEO Elon Musk has chimed in from time to time. However, we have to wonder whether Tesla has made any slight changes to the vehicle’s design or features since its most recent appearances.

Nevertheless, seeing the truck on public roads is encouraging, especially as there were questions in the past regarding its size in normal, everyday situations.

Maaaaayun that’s sick!! @elonmusk still think late Q3 for deliveries to kick off? pic.twitter.com/SwCxZWWv2D — Greggertruck (@greggertruck) June 15, 2023

Tesla plans to launch deliveries sometime in Q3, so the truck is likely on its way in the near future. Musk said during the Q1 2023 Earnings Call that Tesla would have a dedicated event to launch Cybertruck deliveries, where things like trim levels and pricing would be announced.

LOL @Tesla engineers took the Cybertruck through the In-N-Out Burger drive through today 🍔 pic.twitter.com/ObUOgJhqi4 — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) June 14, 2023

