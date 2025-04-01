Tesla’s Elon Musk reiterates ambitious Cybertruck water update

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently provided a quick update about the Cybertruck’s “Boat Mode,” a feature that he has long teased on social media.

Musk has been pretty open about the idea of the Cybertruck being used as a makeshift boat for some time now.

Cybertruck “Boat Mode”

Back in October 2022, Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared some ideas about how the Cybertruck could function as a boat of sorts. At the time, the vehicle was not yet released, and speculations suggested that the all-electric pickup truck would really have a “Boat Mode” feature.

Musk noted then that for the Cybertruck to actually be capable for crossing a body of water, it would need an electric propeller mounted on the tow hitch. The CEO also noted that the Cybertruck may need a creative wheel hub that can generate “meaningful thrust.”

While Musk’s ideas for the Cybertruck’s “Boat Mode” were exciting, the vehicle did not include the highly-ambitious feature when it started consumer deliveries in late 2023.

With a little work, it should be able to cross some open water— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2025

The Cybertruck’s Water Performance

This was not to say that the Cybertruck did not have a dedicated feature for crossing bodies of water. Dubbed “Wade Mode,” the feature allows the Cybertruck to drive through big puddles, rivers, or creeks. The maximum wade depth for Wade Mode is only 32 inches, though owners of the all-electric pickup truck have been known to drive the vehicle through bodies of water that are significantly above 32 inches.

One such video emerged recently, showcasing a Cybertruck driving on one side of Lake Grapevine in Texas without any difficulties. The video shocked users in social media, though CEO Elon Musk noted on X that “With a little work, it should be able to cross some open water.”

Musk’s comments suggest that Tesla may not be done with the Cybertruck’s “Boat Mode” idea just yet. The CEO, after all, did note in the past that the vehicle should be able to cross the channel from Starbase to San Padre Island, which is about 477 meters (1,565 feet) across. Based on Musk’s comments, perhaps a Cybertruck will really be able to function as a boat in the future.