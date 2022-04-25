Twitter engages Elon Musk in acquisition talks amid shareholder pressure: report

By

Following a meeting on Sunday morning, Twitter’s Board of Directors reportedly met with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to discuss the executive’s acquisition offer for the social media platform. The negotiations between Musk and Twitter were reportedly extensive, as the discussions lasted into the early hours of Monday.

While neither Musk nor Twitter has issued a statement about the Sunday negotiations, it is believed that the CEO’s 13D filings with the SEC last week — which revealed that he had received commitments for a $46.5 billion acquisition of the social media company — was a significant factor. This, however, was not all.

Citing two individuals familiar with the matter, Reuters noted that numerous Twitter shareholders have reached out to the social media company following Musk’s filing last week. The shareholders reportedly urged Twitter to negotiate with Musk and not let the opportunity for a possible deal slip away. Musk had offered to acquire Twitter for $54.20 per share, an amount that the CEO described as his “best and final” bid.

In a way, Musk’s statement that his offer was final was reportedly a hurdle for Twitter’s board, according to the publication’s sources, who opted to remain anonymous since the deals were still confidential. The sources noted that Twitter’s Board had opted to negotiate with the Tesla CEO to gather more information and potentially get more favorable acquisition terms.

Considering that Musk and Twitter’s Board were reportedly in discussions until the early hours of Monday morning, it appears that a deal between the two parties may indeed be plausible. This bodes well for Musk, as Twitter’s Board reacted rather negatively to his initial acquisition efforts. In response to Musk’s bid, Twitter’s Board of Directors adopted a “poison pill” strategy, which would make it more costly and difficult for the CEO to take over the company.

So far, Elon Musk’s $54.20 per share offer has garnered polarizing reactions from some of Twitter’s investors. Some, which have adopted optimistic price expectations for the company, reportedly believe that the company should give Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal more time to boost Twitter’s value. Others, however, note that the recent plunge in the value of economic stocks amid inflation and economic slowdown concerns makes Musk’s offer compelling.

Sahm Adrangi, portfolio manager at Kerrisdale Capital Management, described this stance in the following statement. “I would say, take the $54.20 a share and be done with it,” Adrangi said.

