Twitter likely to accept Elon Musk’s $54.20 per share offer as early as Monday

Tesla CEO Elon Musk may be closing in on a successful Twitter acquisition. As per recent reports, Twitter is reportedly in the final stretch of its negotiations with the CEO, and if the terms of the deal could be ironed out without issues, an announcement of the agreement may happen as early as Monday.

Elon Musk’s efforts to acquire the social media company made a lot of headway this weekend, as Twitter’s Board of Directors met with the Tesla CEO to discuss his acquisition offer. The negotiations were reportedly serious, with the meeting between the Twitter Board of Directors and Elon Musk lasting into the early hours of Monday.

Last week, Elon Musk initiated what appeared to be his “Plan B” for acquiring Twitter. A 13D filing with the SEC revealed that Musk was exploring a tender offer to purchase some or all Twitter stock directly from shareholders. It also revealed that Musk received commitments for $46.5 billion to help finance the deal. Reports over the weekend suggested that Twitter’s Board was looking to get more favorable terms.

According to a recent Reuters report, however, Twitter is now nearing a deal to sell itself to Elon Musk for $54.20 per share in cash. Considering that $54.20 per share was Musk’s initial offer, it appears that the Tesla CEO was indeed serious when he noted that the amount was his “best and final” bid. The publication’s sources added that Twitter might announce the $43 billion acquisition as early as Monday, at least once the company’s Board has met to recommend the transaction to shareholders.

While the social media company is nearing a final deal with Musk, it should be noted that nothing has been finalized yet, and the deal may still fall through, according to Reuters‘ sources. Twitter has reportedly been unable to secure a “go-shop” provision under its agreement with Musk as well. The provision would allow the social media company to solicit other bids from potential acquirers once the deal had been signed.

Representatives of Elon Musk and Twitter are yet to issue a comment about the matter.

Twitter likely to accept Elon Musk’s $54.20 per share offer as early as Monday