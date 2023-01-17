Twitter recaptures advertisers with new content deals for 2023

By

Twitter is recapturing advertisers with new content deals for 2023.

When Elon Musk bought the social media platform in late 2022, many advertisers paused their ad campaigns for uncertainties and other reasons. General Motors CEO, Mary Barra, said that the automaker wanted to ensure that its advertising strategies were being kept confidential. The automaker is a competitor to one of the new Twitter CEO’s other companies, Tesla.

CBS News also left Twitter for two days. The media company’s Bay Area news affiliate took to Twitter to announce its pause citing “uncertainty” and “an abundance of caution.” CBS returned to the social media platform within less than 48 hours.

Puck News briefly paused its Twitter advertising but began buying ads after Elon Musk reinstated journalists that were temporarily suspended for posting his real-time location. Other companies that paused advertising include Volkswagen, General Mills, Pfizer, United Airlines, Chipotle, and Eli Lilly.

Despite several advertisers pausing Twitter ad campaigns, several media companies ranging from news outlets to sports publishers are participating in content sponsorship deals with the social media platform in the first half of this year.

A schedule of events was shared with Axios, which noted that almost all of the major sports leagues plan to run content deals on the platform around regular season games and events such as the Super Bowl, NBA Playoffs, and March Madness.

Media outlets such as Axios, Reuters, Bloomberg, Forbes, and the Wall Street Journal are also expected to participate in Twitter content deals around events such as the ongoing World Economic Forum at Davos.

The publication added that although many advertisers fled due to Elon Musk’s leadership style, these organizations are “reaping too much revenue and marketing advantage to quit the platform.”

CEO Elon Musk has made several changes to the platform and is focused on transparency as one of his key goals for the company.

Transparency is the key to trust — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 3, 2022

Your feedback is welcome. If you have any comments or concerns or see a typo, you can email me at johnna@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter at @JohnnaCrider1.

Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. You can also follow Teslarati on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Twitter recaptures advertisers with new content deals for 2023