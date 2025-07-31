News
Two driverless Waymo cars collide at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport
Two Waymo vehicles collided at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport in Arizona
Two driverless Waymo cars collided at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on Wednesday, but details are incredibly slim as the accident has barely been mentioned on many social media platforms.
The video of the two Waymo vehicles was shared on Reddit’s r/SelfDrivingCars subreddit by u/HIGH_PRESSURE_TOILET (an interesting username), showing the two Jaguar I-PACE EVs at a standstill.
They were still making contact in the video, with one front driver-side quarter panel still in contact with the other’s front passenger door:
🚨 Waymo accident in Arizona at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix: https://t.co/UjyWvu3ZGF pic.twitter.com/Z5ASKMEuXw
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) July 30, 2025
There are relatively no details on the matter, but we reached out to Waymo earlier today, and an employee was able to share the following information.
Waymo told Teslarati that the accident occurred at a low speed, which is evident based on the lack of major damage done to either vehicle. Waymo did not reveal a specific speed at which the accident occurred, but they did mention it was a low speed.
Additionally, there were no passengers inside either vehicle at the time of the crash. The cause of the accident is still unknown, but the company is currently investigating any potential causes and aims to have more answers in the coming days.
This is an expected growing pain of driverless vehicles, as autonomous rides are still in their very early phases. We have seen Waymo vehicles encounter a variety of challenges over the past several years, including getting stuck at construction zones in other cities.
Here’s one example of one nearly driving into a trench:
Waymo self driving car almost drives into a trench at construction site
Waymo is in direct competition with Tesla Robotaxi, which is operating in both Austin, Texas, and the San Francisco Bay Area. Waymo operates in both of these areas.
As Waymo updates us with more details, we will share them here and update the article.
