US battery guidance might slash IRA EV Tax credits

The United States Department of Treasury’s battery sourcing guidance might slash EV Tax credits from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The Treasury will release the battery guidance for the IRA EV tax credits this Friday, April 1, 2023.

A US official told Reuters that the Department of Treasury’s battery guidance would result in fewer EVs qualifying for full or partial credits. Under the IRA, 50% of the value of battery components must be produced or assembled in North America for EVs to qualify for $3,750 credits.

On top of production and assembly requirements, EV batteries must also meet mineral sourcing requirements. The batteries in an electric vehicle must source at least 40% of its minerals from the United States or a country with a free trade agreement to qualify for the IRA’s EV tax credits.

The battery guidance on sourcing minerals will increase by 10% annually. In 2024, EV batteries will be required to source 50% of their minerals from the United States or countries with free trade agreements.

The Treasury also identified and defined activities and processes that would certify compliance with the US battery sourcing compliance, seen below.

Extraction. Extraction means the activities performed to extract minerals or natural resources from the ground, including by operating equipment to extract minerals or natural resources from mines and wells, or to extract minerals or natural resources from the waste or residue of prior extraction. Extraction concludes when activities are performed to convert raw mined or harvested products or raw well effluent to substances that can be readily transported or stored for direct use in critical mineral processing.

Processing. Processing means the refining of substances or materials that have been extracted, including the treating, baking, and coating processes used to convert extracted substances and materials into constituent materials.

Recycling. Recycling means the series of activities during which recyclable materials containing critical minerals are transformed into specification-grade commodities and consumed in lieu of virgin materials to create constituent materials; such activities result in new constituent materials contained in the battery from which the electric motor of a new clean vehicle draws electricity.

Below is a publication from the US Treasury on its anticipated battery guidance for EV tax credits.

