Tesla Model 3 RWD’s $7,500 EV Tax Credits will be reduced

Tesla published a notice on the Model 3 RWD’s configurator page, informing buyers that its EV tax credits will reduce by March 31. The Tesla Model 3 RWD will be affected by the US Treasury’s battery guidance for the Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA) $7,500 EV tax credits.

The US Department of Treasury will release the battery guidance for EV tax credit qualifications. The guidance will cover battery production, assembly, and mineral sourcing requirements. A US official already stated that fewer EVs would qualify for full or partial credits once the battery guidance is in effect. 

US battery guidance might slash IRA EV Tax credits

The Tesla Model 3 RWD’s battery pack is produced and assembled in China, reducing its qualifications for the IRA’s $7,500 EV tax credits. Under the US Treasury’s battery guidance, at least 50% of EV battery components must be produced and assembled within the United States or in a country with a free trade agreement. 

The Model 3 RWD’s battery pack uses CATL’s LFP cells from China, making it ineligible for credits under the battery sourcing guidance. In the soon-to-be-released battery guidance, at least 40% of the minerals used in an EV’s battery must be sourced in the United States or a country with a free trade agreement with the US.

As of this writing, the price of the Tesla Model 3 RWD is $42,990 without the $7,500 tax credit from the IRA. Tesla’s Model 3 Long Range and Performance variants are equipped with domestically produced and assembled battery packs. As a result, the Model 3 Long Range and Performance variants still qualify for the full $7,500 EV tax credits. 

