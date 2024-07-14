Used EV prices are stabilizing, suggests new data

By

New data from Q2 suggests that used electric vehicle (EV) prices are stabilizing in the U.S., though it also points to continued supply constraints for the next couple of years.

According to the Q3 2024 Used EV Market Report shared by Recurrent Auto last Wednesday, used EV prices appear to be stabilizing—particularly in the $20,000 to $25,000 price range.

The data from recent months suggests that prices for used EVs are expected to become more predictable in Q3, while older model-year, lower-ranged EV prices are expected to continue dropping. Lease rates for battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) also surged in 2023,

EVs detailed in the company’s pricing index include the 2018 Chevrolet Volt, the 2019 Prius Prime, the 2019 Tesla Model 3, the 2020 Bolt EV, the 2020 Tesla Model Y, the 2021 Pacifica Hybrid, the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4, the 2022 Nissan Leaf, and the 2022 Mustang Mach-E. The firm also notes that they update the mix of vehicles included in the index each year, in order to better reflect current auto inventories.

Below you can see a few of the report’s charts, including pricing changes in some of Tesla’s used EVs.

Recurrent also notes that the EV market is continuing to grow, while used EV inventory totals seem to be leveling off since it first started covering inventory levels in 2021. Used EV inventories has surged around fourfold since then, with the current total inventory level on used EVs lands around 40,000 at any given time.

The report includes a ton of other insights on the used EV market going into Q3, and you can read Recurrent’s full Q3 2024 used EV market report here.

Alongside the used EV report, Recurrent published an EV adoption report on Wednesday, noting that U.S. EV sales appear to be on pace for the 2030 target of reaching 50 percent volume of auto sales.

In April, Tesla’s EVs were found to be some of the most in-demand used automobiles in Australia, while the Model S and Model X were recently considered used vehicles to avoid by Consumer Reports.

