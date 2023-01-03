New tool shows which used EVs qualify for federal tax incentives

By

A new tool released by Recurrent Auto shows car buyers which used EVs qualify for federal tax incentives based on a simple VIN search.

As electric vehicles have become ever-more popular in the United States, so has the market of used EVs. And to help those who want to get into an EV but cannot afford a new vehicle, the Federal government has introduced a tax incentive of $4,000 to purchase a used one. However, much like the rest of the Inflation Reduction Act, qualifying for this incentive is far from straightforward. But fear not; a new tool from Recurrent Auto will show you if the car you are looking at will qualify via a simple VIN searching system.

The current used EV incentive qualifications are extensive and incredibly specific:

The vehicle must be at least two models years old (2021 and older). The vehicle must have a battery with a capacity above 7kWh. (This includes PHEVs) The vehicle must be sold by a licensed dealer; they cannot come from a private seller. The vehicle cannot have already been used to claim this credit, so each vehicle is one and done. And finally, the vehicle must be sold for less than $25,000.

On top of these factors, the buyer themselves must qualify, earning less than a specified amount and not having used the incentive previously.

“I have spent hours poring over the tax credit bill with legal experts, and the eligibility criteria can read like a puzzle,” said Liz Najman, policy research and communications manager at Recurrent. “This eligibility tool makes it much easier. In about 30 seconds, a car shopper will have a good idea if a used EV is likely to receive a tax credit – no tax law background required.”

While the federal government has come under fire for its harsh and hard-to-understand EV tax incentive system, both at home and abroad, this tool can ensure that buyers purchase one of the 23% of used EVs on the market that Recurrent says will qualify for the new incentive. This includes vehicles like the Chevy Bolt, the Nissan Leaf, or even the Volkswagen e-Golf.

While this tool makes the purchasing experience of any used EV exponentially more accessible, it sadly cannot help you file the tax forms to receive the $4,000 once you have purchased the vehicle. Luckily, the page lays out a complete guide on how that is done, including all the tax forms and where they can be found.

This is not the only tool Recurrent Auto introduced to make used EVs a more viable option for consumers. In late 2022, the company released used EV battery monitoring software that can help buyers ensure that the vehicle they are considering purchasing has a battery that isn’t on its last legs, and in turn, can help sellers get top dollar for the vehicle they are selling.

As used EVs become increasingly popular, tools like these will become helpful and necessary to ensure that a buyer isn’t being taken advantage of. But the tools should also be a sign to lawmakers that the statutes they are creating may be a limiting factor in helping people transition to electric mobility. In the meantime, Recurrent’s tools will uniquely aid customers and protect them from potential fraud.

