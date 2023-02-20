Used Tesla prices remain inflated despite price cut

By

Used Tesla prices have fallen dramatically since Tesla’s price cut at the beginning of this year but remain elevated compared to other used offerings.

Tesla is the clear leader in electric vehicles in the United States, controlling roughly two-thirds of the market in the country. With that attention and demand from consumers, it’s no wonder that used Tesla prices remain elevated as wait times for new vehicles persist. However, according to data released by iSeeCars, despite falling considerably, used Tesla prices remain elevated post-price cut.

Unsurprisingly, the used Tesla market took quite a blow earlier this year when the automaker slashed new vehicle prices. According to iSeeCars, the average price of a Tesla plummeted 4.8 percent in the weeks following the cut. This dramatic drop was more than three times more prominent than EVs, which saw prices moderately contract by 1.8 percent during the same timeframe.

However, taking a closer look at the data reveals a surprising trend:

Perhaps the best example of the current used Tesla situation is the case of the Model 3. Despite its price falling 5.2 percent during the tracked timeframe, the average used Tesla Model 3 still sold for $42,633, which is too expensive to qualify for the used EV tax incentive. Furthermore, at that price point, the used Model 3 remains more expensive than the base model new Model 3, largely thanks to the IRA incentives for new EVs.

The situation is only slightly better for Tesla’s other popular model, the Model Y. After falling by 5 percent following the January price cuts, an average used Tesla Model Y now starts at $53,970, only just below the starting price of $54,990 but once again falls short of the starting price when considering incentives.

More anecdotally, looking at used Teslas for sale near me on Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist yielded only slightly better findings. Numerous Model 3s can be found within the $30,000 to $35,000 price range, with some rare deals appearing in the $20,000 range, but these are few and far between.

Many current Tesla owners looking to sell are in a unique situation. For the first time in a long time, a used Tesla can no longer be seen as an appreciating asset. On the other hand, buyers looking for a used Tesla still face many significantly over-priced offerings, preventing them from electrifying as quickly as they would like.

This isn’t to say that there aren’t any great used EVs as options for those looking for an affordable entry point. Despite iSeeCars finding that the average used EV for sale in the U.S. came in at an eyewatering $50,405, vehicles like the Nissan Leaf, BMW i3, and Chevy Bolt continue to be great starting offerings that often dip below the $20,000 mark.

As used Teslas continue to age and the market continues to normalize, there is no doubt that they will continue to drop in price. Just as seen with the earliest years of the Tesla Model S, there may come a day when an average used Model 3 dips below $25,000, and that day may be sooner than we anticipate.

