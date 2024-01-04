Tesla Model 3 and Model Y dominate 2023 used EV sales ranks

By

The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y were the two most popular used EVs among buyers in 2023, making up nearly half of the total market for pre-owned electric cars.

The Model 3 and Model Y have routinely been popular used EVs due to their strong resale price and value. Additionally, they are extremely appealing to consumers because they continue to remain modern and relevant through the use of Over-the-Air updates, which helps the cars equip new features and improve drivability, in some instances.

According to a new list from iSeeCars, the Model 3 was the most popular used EV in the United States for the second straight year, while the Model Y followed up its second-place performance in 2022 with an identical placing.

The Model 3 made up 34.9 percent of total 1-t0-5-year-old used EV sales for 2023, while the Model Y accounted for 11.9 percent of the sales.

The car in third place was the Chevrolet Bolt, which is not much of a surprise. The Bolt is already one of the most affordable EVs on the market when purchased brand new, but the car purchased pre-owned is extremely affordable and appeals to many consumers because they feel the advantages of an EV can be felt without a premium initial purchase price.

Tesla vehicles held the four top spots in 2022, but the Model S and Model X phased backward slightly in 2023.

The Model S placed fifth, behind the Bolt and Nissan LEAF, with 5.6 percent. The Model X was sixth with 5.5 percent. The vehicles had a 9.8 percent and 7.7 percent total sales share in 2022, respectively.

Karl Brauer, iSeeCars’ executive analyst, commented on the 2023 results for used EVs:

“Most of the top-ranking electric cars are showing their age, with only the Model Y being relatively new to the market. And in this race of older EVs, the aging Bolt and LEAF pulled ahead of the aging Model S and Model X. Without major updates to Tesla’s most expensive vehicles they are likely to continue dropping in popularity.”

Unfortunately, it appears gas-powered cars are still the favored option for many consumers. To be fair, there are a lot more of them on the market.

Every U.S. state and major city was tallied with the most popular car, and an EV failed to break through on either list. In California as a whole and Los Angeles and San Francisco specifically, the Honda Civic was the most popular used vehicle.

