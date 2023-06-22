By

Volvo recently announced an all-electric medium-duty truck with 280 miles of range.

The brand’s new electric medium-duty trucks are the Volvo FL and the Volvo FE Electric. Volvo claimed that the batteries inside the FL and FE Electric trucks offer 42% extra energy capacity. The Volvo FL Electric has 280 miles of range, while the Volvo FE has up to 170 miles of range from a single charge.

The automaker believes that the Volvo FL and Volvo FE Electric trucks have enough range to handle most delivery routes in urban areas. The electrified medium-duty trucks also have enough power for energy-consuming assignments like refuse handling and city construction.

“With a range of up to 450 km, our electric trucks are ready to replace our customers’ entire fleet of diesel city trucks. Volvo FL and FE Electric produce minimal emissions and noise, which benefits the climate, the driver, and everyone that lives and moves about in the city,” said Jessica Sandström, SVP of Product Management at Volvo Trucks.

Volvo’s electric medium-duty trucks seem flexible in terms of payload. Sandström suggested that fleet owners can adjust the payloads of the electric trucks by increasing or decreasing batteries. Customers who require shorter ranges can increase their payload by using fewer batteries. The trucks’ payload capacity increases by 500 kg (1,002 lbs.) for every battery not carried in the Volvo FL or Volvo FE Electric.

“For some customers, it’s more important to get extra payload rather than maximizing the range. We work closely with our customers in choosing the best solution,” explained Sandström.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Volvo announces electric medium duty truck with up to 280 miles of range