Tesla Semi outperforms rivals in specification analysis

The Tesla Semi outperforms both diesel and electric truck competition, according to a new specification analysis.

While many consumers have been wary of electric vehicle technology, particularly in the United States, this concern has come to a head following the release of the Tesla Semi. As semi-trucks are responsible for a significant amount of the goods getting to where they need to be, it is understandable that people would obviously like the best and most reliable. Luckily, analysis has been completed by NextBigFuture, showing that the Tesla Semi bests the competition in countless categories.

The analysis done by NextBigThing considers 9 factors when comparing the Tesla Semi to its competition, including the Nikola Tre, the Peterbilt 579EV, the Volvo VRNe, and numerous others. The nine factors include price, range, payload, federal discount, state discounts, efficiency, power, max GCW (Gross Combination Weight), and charge time.

Credit: NextBigFuture

Perhaps most notably, the Tesla Semi outshines its competition in charging time (30 minutes to an hour), price (under $200,000 with incentives), and max range (500 miles). When looking at the competition as a business choice, the obvious choice is clear. The Tesla Semi not only travels further on a charge, but it will do so while also charging multiple times faster than the closest competition, all while being powerful enough to complete normal semi loads, allowing for the best possible business case for both independent truckers and organizations.

To be fair to operators, due to the lack of charging infrastructure for Tesla Semis, many correctly point out that it would be a hard sell for many drivers. But for those who travel a consistent route with access to charging, the Semi might be exactly what you are looking for.

The other major hurdle, as pointed out by NextBigFuture, is price. Even with the Tesla Semi cutting the price of the competition almost in half in some cases, it is still tens of thousands of dollars more expensive than diesel offerings which can easily be gotten between $130 and $160 thousand. And while operators have been assured by Tesla’s Semi reveal event that they will not only save on fuel but also repair, such a steep upfront cost is still a challenge that must be addressed.

Overall, the analysis shows just how much of a jump in technology the Tesla Semi has been, and perhaps it can motivate other automakers to continue to improve and introduce new products. As it stands, if a trucker were looking at an electric truck, the choice is clear, and without continued investment into the space from other brands, it’s hard to see that changing anytime soon.

