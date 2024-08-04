Washington state launches instant rebate program for EVs

By

Washington state has launched a new instant rebate program for electric vehicle (EV) purchases, specifically for those in lower-income brackets than the federal poverty line.

The Washington State Department of Commerce’s EV Instant Rebates Program took effect on Wednesday, aiming to get EVs into the hands of the state’s lower-income residents through an instant incentive toward purchase. The program is offering qualifying residents a credit of between $5,000 and $9,000 on new EV purchases, or for $2,500 for used EVs.

The program is being funded by $45 million from the state’s general fund, and the state expects to provide between 6,500 and 9,000 rebates total. Funding will run until either June 2025 or until all funding is used up, whichever comes first.

Eligible households include those that make 300 percent below the federal poverty line or less, equivalent to $93,600 for a family of four. Roughly 37 percent of Washington residents are expected to qualify for the program, according to Automotive News, and individuals with income of up to $45,180 are also expected to be eligible.

You can see some of the specific lease and financing terms for each rebate below.

Washington state instant rebate for new EVs

Purchase or 24-35 Month lease: $5,000

36 Month + lease: $9,000

Washington state instant rebate for used EVs

Purchase or lease: $2,500

Eligible EVs must also have an MSRP of $90,000 or less, while motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and other lower-speed vehicles are not eligible. Additionally, plugin hybrid EVs and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are not eligible.

On the flip side, eligible sellers include those that sell EVs under either a direct-to-consumer model, like Tesla’s, or a traditional franchise dealership model. Used car dealers must have either two or more locations in the state or sell EVs exclusively.

Check out the full press release from the Washington State Department of Commerce here, or calculate eligibility and learn more about the rebate at the program’s full website here.

During an event this week, Washington Governor Jay Inslee highlighted that the program is the first of its kind in the U.S., adding that he hoped it could help the state go electric.

“We know that the cost of EVs is coming down quite rapidly, but we don’t want to wait,” Inslee said. “We want to get as many Washingtonians as possible, regardless of their economic circumstances, to be able to experience the thrill of having an EV.”

Inslee personally drives a Chevy Bolt EV, and he also says he regularly joins in for rides in the Washington State Patrol’s Mustang Mach-E units, as well as the department’s Rivian R1S.

