Tesla NACS might be required in Washington state

Washington state is considering mandating Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS), following in Texas’ footsteps.

“I’m actually really happy about NACS and how finally automakers are gearing towards one standard. We want to provide access to as many makes and models as possible.

“It hasn’t necessarily been tested and certified for other auto manufacturers, so we want to make sure it’s going to work, but we are planning to require NACS at our state-funded and federally-funded sites in the future,” said Tonia Buell, the alternative fuels program manager of Washington state’s Department of Transportation.

Washington State Department of Transportation spokesperson Kris Riemann Abrudan noted that the state has yet to reach a final decision regarding Tesla NACS. State officials still want to observe the EV market before approving a mandate.

Tesla NACS has been gaining tremendous support from automakers in the United States, including two of the Big Three and EV startup Rivian. Ford kicked off Tesla NACS’ adoption in the United States after announcing that its future electric vehicles will be compatible with Tesla Supercharger stations.

Tesla NACS has also gained support from other EV charging providers, such as XCHARGE and Blink Charging. Several other EV charging companies revealed Tesla-compatible charging stalls at the 36th Electric Vehicle Symposium and Exposition in Sacramento, California.

After automakers and EV charging service providers announced their support for Tesla NACS, Texas decided to require EV charging companies in the state to include a provision for Tesla NACS alongside CCS in their stalls. Now Washington State might do the same.

