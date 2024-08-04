By

Presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke at a rally in Georgia over the weekend, and while he maintained plans to end U.S. President Joe Biden’s electric vehicle (EV) “mandate,” he also added that he was a supporter of the technology as a result of his endorsement from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Trump held a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, during which he noted that he is supportive of EVs due to Musk officially endorsing him for president last month. Trump has gone back and forth on EVs over the last several weeks, and although Biden doesn’t formally have an “EV mandate,” Trump has doubled down on plans to end the mandate on his first day in office, if elected.

RELATED:

“She wants to get rid of gas-powered cars and replace them with all electric,” Trump said during the speech, referring to Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris. “They don’t go far, they cost too much, they’re all made in China; other than that they’re fantastic, and I’m for electric cars.”

“I have to be, you know, because Elon endorsed me very strongly, Elon. So I have no choice,” Trump added.

The presidential candidate also went on to say he thought EVs should be a part of the market, though he emphasized that he thinks switching to only EVs was unwise, partially due to the cost of chargers.

“I’m for a small slice as a slice. You want to have every kind of a car imaginable,” Trump said. “You want to have gas-propelled cars, you want to have hybrids, you want to have every kind of a car imaginable. They want to go all electric, and there’s no way you can ever load them up. They call it loading them, you can’t load them.”

Trump also went on to allude to the amount of money that would need to be spent to install EV chargers in the “middle West,” where he says the country is going to have to spend $9 trillion. He then said that, for just eight chargers, it cost $9 billion, adding that that was a good deal.

The speech touched on several different subjects, and the EV comments came following Trump’s claims that he would “end the $100 trillion green new scam,” lower energy prices, and re-launch several drilling projects. He also detailed plan his apparent plans to build an iron dome over the entire country to protect against World War 3, which he says is “very close to happening.”

To be sure, the so-called “mandate” Trump was talking about doesn’t exist, though he’s likely referring to emissions standards set by Biden with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), requiring U.S. light-duty auto sales to reach a 67-percent market share of overall EVs by 2032, with that ratio required to meet 46 percent for medium-duty vehicles. The target is also aiming for about 50 percent of auto sales to be electric by 2030, in line with a goal Biden had set a few years earlier.

Another program that is thought to hang in the balance if Trump is elected is the $7,500 federal EV tax credit, which Trump and running mate J.D. Vance have vocally opposed in the past. Last year, Vance proposed a bill that would replace the $7,500 credit with one of the same amount for gas vehicles, additionally pointing to U.S. reliance on China for EVs and their materials.

You can watch the full rally below, with Trump’s statements about EVs taking place about 20 minutes in.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Trump says he ‘has to be for electric cars’ because of Musk endorsement