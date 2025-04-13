These were the best-selling EV brands in the U.S. in Q1

A recent report has revealed the latest estimates on electric vehicle (EV) sales for the first quarter of the year, with Tesla and Ford landing the top two spots, while GM’s brands saw the most sales growth.

On Thursday, Cox Automotive released data estimates for the U.S. EV market in Q1 2025, showing that Tesla remained the clear market leader among brands, while Ford, GM, BMW, and Hyundai made up the rest of the top five. The report estimated 296,227 EVs sold overall, marking an 11.4 percent increase year over year, and bringing new-vehicle EV sales to around 7.5 percent of the market.

Cox notes that this is still a steady increase from 7 percent of the market during Q1 last year, despite headwinds created by the Trump administration’s tariff war.

“The year certainly started strong, but the road ahead will be anything but smooth,” said Valdez Streaty, Cox Automotive analyst.

Tesla outsold the next top 10 brand names combined in Q1 with 128,100 units, though sales declined 8.6 percent year over year for the brand. Ford was the second-best-selling brand with 22,550 units sold, representing an 11.5 percent increase year over year.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, GM’s Chevrolet brand saw a 114.2 percent increase in sales from the first quarter of 2024 with 19,186, as led by the Chevy Equinox EV. The rest of the top 10 was made up, in order, by VW (9,564), Honda (9,561), Kia (8,656), Rivian (8,553), and Cadillac (7,972).

Brands such as Porsche, Toyota, and GMC joined the Chevy brand in seeing substantial sales growth, representing 249 percent, 196 percent, and 183 percent increases year over year, respectively.

It’s worth noting that multiple automakers own different brands, such as Chevrolet, GMC, and Cadillac being owned by GM, Audi being owned by VW, or Stellantis owning Jeep and Dodge, among other examples still.

EV Sales Volume Change by Brand: Q1 2025 versus Q1 2024

New Entries: EV Sales Volume in Q1 2025

READ MORE ON EV SALES: Tesla vs. competition: How many BEVs did OEMs sell in the U.S. in 2024?

Tesla doesn’t break out sales data by region, though the company recently reported delivering 336,681 units globally in the first quarter, representing a 13-percent drop from Q1 2024.

While it’s not a surprise that Tesla’s market share steadily declines as more competition enters the market, recent pressure on Elon Musk for his involvement with the Trump administration has, if nothing else, caused some automakers to try to poach Tesla owners with special trade-ins and other promotions.

Advertisement

Tesla has also been rolling out the refreshed Model Y, and the potential effects of the transition to it from the legacy model may play a role, though future quarters will show a better glimpse at the impact of the redesigned vehicle’s arrival.

At the time of writing, Cox Automotive has also not yet responded to Teslarati’s request for clarification on which brands are included in the “additional EV models” category. However, we expect these to include low-volume, luxury, and other niche EV brands, such as Lucid Motors. The publication also says the data overall excludes super exotics.

You can see EV sales ranked by brand below, check out the full data from Cox Automotive here, or read the publication’s press release on the report here.

Mass-market EV sellers in Q1 2025, ranked by brand

Tesla: 128,100 Ford: 22,500 Chevrolet: 19,186 BMW:13,538 Hyundai: 12,843 VW: 9,564 Honda: 9,561 Kia: 8,656 Rivian: 8,553 Cadillac: 7,972 Nissan: 6,471 Audi: 5,905 Toyota: 5,610 Acura: 4,813 GMC: 4,728 Porsche: 4,358 Mercedes: 3,472 Subaru: 3,131 Volvo: 2,718 Jeep: 2,595 Dodge: 1,947 Genesis: 1,496 Lexus: 1,453 Mini: 696 Jaguar: 381 Additional EV models*: 5,390

Total EV sales estimated by KBB in the U.S. in Q1 2025: 296,227

*The additional EV models category is likely made up of low-volume, luxury, and niche EV makers

Advertisement

Top 10 EV models sold in the U.S. in Q1 2025