Weekly Space Recap: August 28 – September 3

Here are some of the stories you may have missed in the past week. The end of August and the beginning of September week featured 9 missions during the month of August for SpaceX, Firefly announcing they are ready for their next flight, SpaceX breaking their launch record, and Crew 6 returning to Earth.

SpaceX launched missile warning satellites – After a few technical delays, SpaceX launched 13 military communications for the Space Development Agency, including a couple that could have been built by SpaceX that is based on the Starlink satellite bus. Due to the national security element of this mission, that has yet to be confirmed.

Falcon 9 launches @SemperCitiusSDA’s second Tranche 0 mission and the first stage returns to Earth, completing SpaceX’s 61st mission of 2023 and matching our total number of launches last year pic.twitter.com/VHFamcuIpH — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 2, 2023

Firefly ready for Victus Nox mission – Firefly Aerospace announced they have entered the “hot standby phase” of the Victus Nox mission. Both the launch provider and payload provider, Millenium Space Systems, are now at the ready, waiting for word from the United States Space Force to execute a launch within 24 hours of notice.

SpaceX launches 9 times in 1 month – SpaceX launched Starlink mission 6-13, capping off 9 launches in 1 month. SpaceX launched the Crew 7 mission to the ISS, 146 Starlink satellites, and a communication satellite in August. All while conducting extensive testing on Starship in Texas.

SpaceX breaks their record, launches for 62nd time – SpaceX kicked September off with their 62nd launch of the year, breaking their company record set last year. SpaceX has 4 more months of launches left and could see the total rise close to 100 launches. Elon Musk had stated they wanted 100 launches in 2023, and it is looking very likely that they could.

Crew 6 returns from ISS – After a 6-month stay at the International Space Station, Crew 6 returned home for a smooth splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean off of the coast of Jacksonville, Florida. The capsule left a trail of plasma over the Central Florida skies as it re-entered the atmosphere, putting on an amazing show for those on the ground.

What was your favorite story from last week? Do you think SpaceX will hit 100 launches or get close to it?

