Xiaomi’s Tesla Model 3 competitor celebrates 10k production milestone

Xiaomi EV recently announced a remarkable achievement. Just 32 days since the launch of the Xiaomi SU7, an all-electric sedan aimed at the Tesla Model 3, the tech giant has produced its 10,000th vehicle. Xiaomi celebrated the milestone with a photo and an official post on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

As per Xiaomi’s Weibo post, the company went from producing zero vehicles to 100,000 in the span of three years. “In 3 years, from 0 to 1, and then from 1 to 10,000, we have turned all kinds of ‘impossible’ into possibilities,” Xiaomi wrote. The company also noted that it is making every effort to expand its production capabilities, and it is working to deliver 100,000 SU7 sedans this year.

Just 32 days after the launch of Xiaomi SU7, our Xiaomi EV Factory has achieved a 10,000 production milestone!🎉 pic.twitter.com/6CfmxXzjv6 — Lei Jun (@leijun) April 29, 2024

Xiaomi also shared its optimism for the future. “We believe that one day, there will be Xiaomi cars driving on every road in the world!​​​“ the EV maker wrote.

The Xiaomi SU7 was officially launched on March 28, 2024. During the vehicle’s launch event, Lei Jun, founder, chairman and CEO of Xiaomi, noted that the SU7’s target demographic is the same as the Tesla Model 3. “Many people ask me who the Xiaomi SU7 is built for. My answer is, ‘Isn’t it time for Tesla Model 3 users to upgrade?’” he said.

This isn’t just an EV factory. It’s the dawn of a new era in intelligent manufacturing. pic.twitter.com/z1kJYbdjHn — Lei Jun (@leijun) April 25, 2024

As noted in a CNEV Post report, Xiaomi started deliveries of a “Founders Edition” variant of the SU7 on April 3. By April 24, the company announced that it had locked-in orders of 75,723 units. At the time, Lei noted that 5,781 SU7 sedans had been delivered. The CEO also noted that Xiaomi is targeting monthly deliveries of over 10,000 SU7 sedans in June 2024.

Lei is among China’s most ardent supporters of battery electric vehicles. On April 14, 2024, Tesla CEO Elon Musk handed over the first 15 Model S sedans in China. Among the buyers of the premium all-electric sedan was Xiaomi founder Lei Jun, as well as Li Xiang, who would later go on to start Li Auto, an electric vehicle company.

