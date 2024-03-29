Xiaomi challenges Tesla in China with Model 3 competitor

By

In the smartphone world, Xiaomi is considered by some to be the “Apple of China” due to its devices’ features and overall quality. And with the launch of the Xiaomi SU7, it appears that the smartphone giant is also looking to achieve the title of “Tesla of China.”

At a launch event in Beijing, Xiaomi formally launched its first vehicle, the SU7 all-electric sedan. Three variants of the SU7 are offered for now — the SU7 Standard, SU7 Pro, and SU7 Max. The vehicles are competitively priced, with the SU7 Standard starting at RMB 215,900 ($29,870), the SU7 Pro starting at RMB 245,900 ($34,000), and the SU7 Max starting at RMB 299,900 ($41,500).

#XiaomiSU7 offers a variety of customization options, allowing you to create a driving mode that perfectly suits you. #XiaomiEVLaunch #DrivingForward pic.twitter.com/cwe4PVbSYQ — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) March 28, 2024

For context, the upgraded Tesla Model 3 Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) starts at RMB 245,900 ($34,000) and the Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor All Wheel Drive (AWD) starts at RMB 285,900 ($39,500) in China. At such prices, the SU7 effectively undercuts the Model 3 by about $4,000 in price, with the midrange variant of Xiaomi’s all-electric car costing the same as Tesla’s entry-level Model 3.

Safety is an essential part of #XiaomiSU7. This car features our steel-aluminum alloy armored cage for unmatched protection.



Every SU7 is equipped with 16 active safety configurations, giving you complete peace of mind on the road. #XiaomiEVLaunch #DrivingForward pic.twitter.com/WbxAcldiIc — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) March 28, 2024

During the Xiaomi SU7’s launch event, Lei Jun, founder, chairman and CEO of the smartphone giant, noted that the all-electric sedan is targeting the same customers as the Tesla Model 3. “Many people ask me who the Xiaomi SU7 is built for. My answer is, ‘Isn’t it time for Tesla Model 3 users to upgrade?'” the executive noted.

#XiaomiSU7 Max lets you drive back onto the road with an incredible 510 kilometers of range in just 15 minutes of charging.



Even the standard SU7 isn't far behind, offering a 350-kilometer range boost in the same timeframe. #XiaomiEVLaunch #DrivingForward pic.twitter.com/9XkDfBKazH — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) March 28, 2024

The Xiaomi SU7 was benchmarked against the Tesla Model 3, and it shows. As per the executive, the SU7 is better than the Model 3 on over 90% of its specifications. The Xiaomi SU7 is slightly larger than the Model 3, and its starting range of 700 kilometers (almost 435 miles) is higher than the base Model 3’s 606 kilometers. Lei admitted, however, that it would probably take Xiaomi 3-5 years to catch up to Tesla in terms of powertrain efficiency.

Our smart cabin features five top-of-the-line screens. Whether it's connecting your smartphone to your car or your car to your home, #XiaomiHyperOS ensures a seamless and smooth experience.#XiaomiSU7 #XiaomiEVLaunch #DrivingForward pic.twitter.com/td0f1i6P92 — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) March 28, 2024

The reception of Chinese consumers to the SU7 has been very positive so far. In the first 27 minutes after the company started accepting orders for the vehicle, Xiaomi was able to secure over 50,000 firm orders. Deliveries of the SU7’s “Founders Edition” are expected to begin on April 3, 2024.

Le Jun is a true Tesla fan, one of the early Model S owners in China. pic.twitter.com/paU6Eyt3Qt — Ray (@ray4tesla) March 28, 2024

While the Xiaomi SU7 is undoubtedly an impressive all-electric sedan, it should be noted that Tesla is a very difficult target to catch because the company just refuses to stay still. This is hinted at by the Cybertruck, whose key innovations like its 48V architecture and steer-by-wire system will likely trickle down to the company’s later vehicles. With this in mind, Xiaomi may find itself competing against a company that’s determined to prove that the “Tesla of China” is still Tesla.

