Tesla shares new Cybertruck features: Diff locks, Baja Mode, CyberTent Mode, and more

Tesla has provided a list of new features that are rolling out to the Cybertruck soon. From a dedicated Baja Mode to locking differentials and a CyberTent mode, the Cybertruck is receiving a series of features that are designed to make the all-electric pickup truck into an even more capable off-road adventure vehicle.

Tesla announced the list of the Cybertruck’s upcoming features in a post on the all-electric pickup truck’s official account on X. As per the EV maker, the features it listed will be rolling out soon. Tesla Cybertruck Lead Engineer Wes Morrill also noted that the update with the Cybertruck’s new features is now being installed on Wave 1 vehicles.

Off-Road Mode

Overland Mode – More consistent handling & better overall traction while driving on rock, gravel, deep snow, or sand.



Following are the new features that are being rolled out for the Cybertruck.

Off-Road Mode

Overland Mode – More consistent handling & better overall traction while driving on rock, gravel, deep snow, or sand.

Baja Mode – Vehicle balance is improved & the vehicle handles more freely when Stability Assist is set to Minimal.

Locking Differentials (Dual Motor AWD) | Off-Road Mode

On uneven or slippery terrain, if a wheel has limited or no traction, Cybertruck can direct that torque to the opposite wheel.

In Off-Road Mode, choose from Locking Differentials options on the vehicle status area or in the Off-Road app.

Off road mode got an app! (And yes, lockers)



On the left side you get a vitals page and the right side are your one-touch controls, these change depending on which mode you are in.



There are two main modes: 'Overland' for technical driving and 'Baja' for more dynamic action…

Front Locking Differential (Cyberbeast Tri Motor) | Off-Road Mode

Go to Off-Road Mode > Overland to enable Locking Differential feature. Cyberbeast tri motor has a virtual rear locked differential which is always working in overland mode.

Trail Assist | Off-Road Mode

It’s like cruise control, but for off-roading. Trail Assist helps maintain a set cruising speed so you can focus on steering. Trail Assist works as both a hill ascent and descent control helping to keep the wheels from slipping.

Off-Road Mode > Trail Assist

In 'Overland' mode you get a focus on technical traction, you can of course vary the ride height from High to Very High to Extract



You can change the 'Surface' slider to suit your situation:



All Purpose – exactly as it sounds, best all around mode



Rock – Defaults the ride…

Slippery Surface | On-Road

Better traction control on snowy, icy, wet, or slick roads to distribute traction evenly across all tires.

Dynamics > Slippery Surface

Dynamics > Engage Rear Locking Differential for increased traction (should be used temporarily only)

Ride and Handling with a Load | On-Road

Adaptive suspension now estimates payload more accurately & automatically adjusts damping to deliver a more comfortable ride & more consistent, confident handling.

Tent mode – uses the vehicles air suspension to level the bed, for a comfortable sleeping experience



The front lightbar, bed lights, and tail lights are all independently controllable as ambient lights. When you install the off road light bar you can also control the ditch…

CyberTent Mode

Levels the suspension so you can sleep comfortably on a flat surface in your CyberTent.

Also keeps the tonneau cover open to accommodate your tent. Lights, AC & outlets will stay on as well if enabled.

An apparent video of the Cybertruck’s new features, or at least some of them, were shown in a recent video from Top Gear. As could observed by the Top Gear hosts, Tesla’s Cybertruck update did make the all-electric pickup truck a competent off-roader that could stand toe-to-toe to the Rivian R1T, a vehicle that could, in a way, be considered as the current standard for all-electric off-road sessions.

Watch the Cybertruck’s new features in action in the video below.

