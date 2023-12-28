Tesla gains another Chinese competitor as Xiaomi unveils SU7 EV

By

Xiaomi recently unveiled its SU7 electric vehicle (EV) and set its sights on beating Tesla in the Chinese EV market.

Xiaomi released information about the SU7 electric vehicle via a live audience and broadcast at the China National Convention Center in Beijing. The Xiaomi EV’s initials stand for Speed Ultra, a detail the Chinese company has made sure is factual.

“After three years of making cars, I realized how hard this venture is. But after 15 to 20 years of hard work, we aim to build Xiaomi into one of the world’s top five electric vehicle companies,” stated Xiaomi co-founder and CEO Lei Jun.

The Chinese company did not go into precise details about the SU7 EV. However, it did suggest that Xiaomi’s SU7 EV would outperform Tesla and Porsche’s premium battery-electric vehicles in terms of motor performance, autonomous driving software, and battery management systems.

For perspective, Tesla’s Dual-Motor Model S AWD has an EPA range estimate of 405 miles, a top speed of 149 mph, and can run 0 to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds. Meanwhile, the Tesla Model S Plaid has a top speed of 200 mph and can run 0 to 60 mph in 1.99 seconds with an EPA range estimate of 396 miles.

Xiaomi aims to become one of the world’s top five electric vehicle companies worldwide through five core technologies: the electric motor, battery technology, hypercasting, autonomous driving, and smart cabins. Lei shared that Xiaomi is collaborating with China’s BYD and Contemporary Amperex Technologies (CATL) on its battery technology.

“We will definitely exceed people’s expectations,” said Lei.

