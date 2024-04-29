Ford doubles down on EVs despite heavy losses in Q1

By

Ford is doubling down on electric vehicles (EVs) despite the fact that its Model e unit reported heavy losses in the first quarter.

Ford’s EV unit, called the Model e, reported plunged revenues of up to 84% to nearly $100 million in the first quarters. The legacy automaker attributed most of its revenue pound to EV price cuts. The Model e unit reported $1.3 billion in losses, before interest and taxes (EBIT) were accounted. Ford Model e sold approximately 10,000 units, meaning it lost $132,000 on each EV sold.

Ford, like many other EV automakers, is living through a slowing EV market. Tesla has acknowledged some pressure in EV market. Despite the slowdown in EVs, however, Ford and Tesla are doubling down on electric vehicles.

“As we all have seen, the EV adoption rate globally is under pressure and a lot of other order manufacturers are pulling back on EVs and pursuing plug-in hybrids instead. We believe this is not the right strategy and electric vehicles will ultimately dominate the market,” said Tesla CEO Elon Musk during the Q1 2024 earning call.

During Ford’s Q1 2024 earnings call CEO Jim Farley confirmed that the company is developing new affordable electric vehicles. According to rumors, Ford is working on an affordable electric truck, compact SUV, and even a ride-hailing vehicle.

Affordability is the key word in automaker’s mouths recently, especially when it comes to electric vehicles. Ford aims to price its next EV around $25,000 to $30,000. The legacy automaker wants to launch the new EV by late 2026. Based on the upcoming Ford EVs details, it would probably go up against Tesla’s $25,000 EV.

“Increasingly, our bet will be on our new small affordable platform developed by our team on the West Coast,” said Farley. “The more affordable we can make a great product, the more attractive it is to these mainstream EV adopters.”

