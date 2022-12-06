South Burlington approved zoning change that brings Tesla closer to its first Vermont sales center

By

An approved zoning change in South Burlington, Vermont, further paves the way for Tesla to sell vehicles to consumers.

The City of South Burlington approved a zoning change on Monday night. The approved plan will reorganize and realign three zoning districts along Shelburn Road and allow Tesla to sell vehicles at the former Hannaford site.

Earlier this year, Tesla requested that the commission rezone the property for its sales center. Although the commission supported Tesla’s request, it suggested rezoning other sites along or near Shelburne Road.

A South Burlington agenda shared a brief explanation of the proposed amendment that would affect Tesla and any automaker wanting to sell directly to consumers. The excerpts below note the amendments.

“In Area (1), allowed uses would be modified, and residential base densities reduced on the subject properties. Lot and building coverages and setbacks would not be affected.”

“Two of the three involved properties are presently approved for auto sales in the C1–Auto district; this use is allowed in the Commercial 2 district as well. The third property is a municipal fire station. LDR-22-08 would continue to permit that use.”

“In Area (2), auto sales would no longer allowed following a change from C1-Auto and C1–R15. No auto sales uses are presently approved in the affected area.”

“In Area (3), auto sales would be newly allowed following a change from C1-R15 to C1-Auto. No auto sales uses are presently approved in the affected area but would become eligible.”

The document further explained that the change would allow properties that were used as large retail spaces, such as the former grocery store, to be redeveloped for auto sales. It states,

“The change would facilitate the re-use of properties presently laid out as large format retail spaces to allow re-use or re-development for auto sales in an area removed from the primary transportation network, Shelburne Road, disallow new auto sales in a portion of land immediately west of Shelburne Road where mixed residential-commercial redevelopment is ongoing.”

“The proposed changes are generally neutral to the availability of safe and affordable housing, with both the C1-R15 and C1-Auto districts allowing a base residential density of 15 dwelling units per acre.”

“The re-alignment of these two districts would modify where auto sales are permitted, away from Shelburne Road to west of Fayette Road.”

“Shelburne Road is served by transit. Parcels proposed to move from C1-Auto to C2 would have a reduced base residential density, however, two are currently auto sales, and the third is a municipal fire station.”

The same document also listed a complaint from Andy Champagne, who wants Tesla’s service and sales center put on hold until Elon Musk “is running all his companies ethically.” He added that if Elon Musk decided to “turn all the cars off, then all we are left with are glorified paperweights, and no one can fix any of them.”

Champagne’s was the only concern listed in the document.

Disclosure: Johnna is a $TSLA shareholder and believes in Tesla’s mission.

