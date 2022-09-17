70% of Canada without Starlink should have it later this year

By

Seventy percent of Canada without Starlink should have it later this year, according to a tweet from Elon Musk. Starlink, which is designed to provide high-speed internet access to everywhere on earth, is still unavailable in some parts of the world.

The internet service was recently deployed in Antarctica at McMurdo Station making it available on all seven continents. However, it’s not yet available in all areas of the world and this is to be expected as SpaceX is continuously launching Starlink satellites into low earth orbit. There is some good news for Canadians in regions where Starlink isn’t yet available.

It will be later this year when laser links activate on polar constellation — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 17, 2022

Starlink, which Elon Musk said is meant for peaceful use only, is not available for at least 70% of Canada. It’s also not available for a large portion of Norway and other polar regions, but this is expected to change later this year, according to Elon Musk.

He said that Starlink would be available later this year when laser links are activated on the polar constellation. Starlink is still in its early days so it is to be expected that it’s not going to be instantly available to everyone right now. Five to ten years from now, that will have changed and will possibly revolutionize the internet, education, and even one’s quality of life.

“There are billions of people who have no internet connectivity at all–nothing. Or it’s like a very low bandwidth and it’s insanely expensive. For many parts of the world, this is the case–billions of people,” Elon Musk said earlier this summer.

One of the most common criticisms Elon Musk receives is over his wealth while many are in poverty. Yet Starlink, which will provide access to the internet for those who either don’t have it or have a very slow connection, will enable those impoverished to lift themselves out of poverty.

Internet access isn’t a luxury but a necessity.

