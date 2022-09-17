Honda plans to introduce 10 electric motorcycles

By

Honda has announced its plans to introduce electric motorcycles to the global market.

While many Americans associate Honda with their car brand, they are the world’s largest motorcycle manufacturer. And in many locations worldwide, Honda motorcycles outnumber cars ten to one. To capitalize on this market domination, Honda will introduce ten electric motorcycles to multiple markets worldwide over the coming years.

The press release from the company contains two overarching goals; to become carbon neutral by 2040, and to sell 1 million electric motorcycles a year by 2026 and 3.5 million electric motorcycles by 2030. And in achieving this second goal, Honda plans to introduce ten new electric motorcycle models worldwide by 2025.

Honda breaks down their product introductions by region:

Asia/Europe/Japan – Two new electric scooters launched between 2024-2025 China/Asia/Europe/Japan – Five new electric scooter models between now and 2024 Japan/USA/Europe – Three large “FUN” EV models, introduced between 2024 and 2025, and 1 “kid’s model” introduced between 2024 and 2025.

While the press release was unspecific regarding the scooters that Honda would introduce in Asia and Europe, they did include a teaser image of what they called their three “FUN” offerings coming to the US, Europe, and Japan. The photos include a smaller cruiser, a larger naked bike, and a large touring bike on the far side.

Honda is also joining a coalition of manufacturers to make a swappable battery standard for small electric vehicles. Hopefully, allowing riders to change batteries via public battery banks.

However, like Honda’s automotive branch, its motorcycle division is already behind numerous other manufacturers. Harley Davidson, Zero Motorcycles, and Energica Motors already have electric models on the market. But perhaps the brand has a chance to capitalize on emerging markets that Honda already dominates with their gas motorcycles and scooters. With this plan, they might do exactly that.

