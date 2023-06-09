By

ABB E-mobility, a veteran in the DC fast charging market with over 13 years of experience, has announced that it will be adding Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) to its electric vehicle chargers. NACS plugs will be incorporated into ABB E-mobility’s products once testing, design, and validation steps are completed.

The announcement of the update was posted by ABB North America on its official Twitter account. As per the company, the NACS would be an option for its products, though it will still be supporting other standards such as CCS, MCS, and CHAdeMO. ABB North America noted that the addition of NACS to its products shows that its leadership in the segment is as strong as ever.

“ABB E-mobility has been driving progress for over a decade as a world leader in the e-mobility industry. We will continue to lead by adding the North American Charging Standard (NACS) as an option for our products. Open standards and interoperability are foundational elements of a robust and scalable #emobility economy. We will continue our commitment to global and regional standards (CCS, MCS, CHAdeMO, GB/T), and #collaboration with our partners and the rest of industry to deliver charging solutions that accelerate the #electrification of transportation for all,” ABB North America wrote.

Tesla welcomed the addition of ABB E-mobility to the growing NACS family, with the EV maker’s official Tesla Charging account stating “The more, the merrier!” ABB’s update has also been welcomed by EV enthusiasts on social media, some of whom speculated that the EV charging provider would likely be the first of many that would adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard.

The adoption of Tesla’s NACS is gaining steam. Last month, the standard gained a huge supporter in Ford, which noted that its future vehicles would adopt the NACS. More recently, fellow American automotive giant General Motors (GM) announced that it would also be equipping its future vehicles with the NACS. For now, Ford and GM’s vehicles would access Tesla’s Supercharger Network through the EV maker’s Magic Dock.

Tesla described the NACS’ advantages in a blog post last November. “the Tesla charging connector is the most proven in North America, offering AC charging and up to 1 MW DC charging in one slim package. It has no moving parts, is half the size, and twice as powerful as Combined Charging System (CCS) connectors,” Tesla noted.

