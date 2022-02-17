American Jewish Committee calls out Elon Musk for comparing Trudeau to Hitler

By

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) has called out Tesla CEO Elon Musk for comparing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Adolf Hitler.

“Once again, Elon Musk has exercised extremely poor judgment by invoking Hitler to make a point on social media. He must stop this unacceptable behavior,” the AJC said to Teslarati in a statement. “Musk may believe posting a meme comparing Justin Trudeau to a genocidal dictator who exterminated millions is an appropriate way to criticize policies he disagrees with. It is not. It never is. Musk must apologize and find other ways to voice his displeasure.”

The organization also posted a Tweet regarding the topic.

Musk Tweeted a Meme of Hitler late last evening that says, “Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau. I had a budget,” in response to a CoinDesk article that detailed the Canadian Government’s actions against protesting truckers.

Earlier this week, Trudeau used the Emergencies Act against truckers who refused to comply with vaccine mandates. Trudeau and the Canadian government have combatted truckers that have blockaded several streets in Ottawa. Some have reported the truckers have sounded their horns for up to sixteen hours per day.

“Invoking the Emergencies Act is never the first thing a government should do or even the second,” Trudeau said, according to The Washington Post. “The act is to be used sparingly and as a last resort. Right now, the situation requires additional tools not held by any other federal, provincial or territorial law.”

Musk, who has spoken against government mandates since the beginning of the pandemic, Tweeted a nod of support to the truckers on January 27th. “Canadian truckers rule,” Musk said. “If you scare people enough, they will demand removal of freedom. This is the path to tyranny,” Musk Tweeted later. In an interview with Time last month, where he was named “Person of the Year,” Musk said he opposed mandates but confirmed that he and his eligible children are vaccinated.

