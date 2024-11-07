Analysts weigh in on Trump presidency’s effects to U.S. auto sector

By

Analysts have weighed in on the potential effects of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump’s second term on the United States auto sector. As per the analysts, Detroit automakers would actually benefit from a Trump presidency, especially if the president-elect steps back from the Biden administration’s pro-EV policies.

Regardless of the Biden administration’s apparent feud with Elon Musk and Tesla, it did adopt a very pro-EV stance overall. Trump is the opposite, as he has adopted a critical stance on electric vehicles while openly praising EVs from Tesla. As noted in a USA Today report, auto analysts noted that it would likely be difficult for Trump to completely slash Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), though he could limit some EV subsidies included there.

Cox Automotive has predicted that U.S. auto sales would likely hold up and finish the year up 2% with 15.7 million new vehicles this year. In a newsletter on Wednesday, Mark Schirmer, director of Industry Insights & Corporate Communications at Cox Automotive, noted that “Presidents come and go, but the auto industry motors on.”

The Biden administration’s push towards electric cars was part of the reason why automakers like Ford and General Motors have invested heavily in their respective EV initiatives. Trump, for his part, has hinted at scaling back or possibly even eliminating the Environmental Protection Agency’s emissions standards and incentives that promote the production and adoption of EVs. Experts have noted that fewer EV regulations would benefit veteran automakers.

Michael Ward, managing director of research for Freedom Capital Markets, noted to the Detroit Free Press that automakers might be the biggest beneficiaries of Trump’s second term. “I think autos are among the biggest beneficiaries — not sure why more people aren’t talking about it. Five things I looked at: Lower fuel is always good news for the autos, less inflation from the lower fuel prices leading to lower interest rates … autos (are) among the most capital-intensive industries and lower rates benefit the consumer.”

The Detroit Big Three has responded to Trump’s presidential win. Ford spokesperson Robyn Jackson noted that the automaker congratulates the president-elect, while stating that Ford will remain “steadfast in our strategy to provide customers choice of gas, electric and hybrid vehicles.” She also noted that “We look forward to working with the new administration and Congress on policies that strengthen the U.S. automotive industry, which supports 9.7 million American jobs and drives more than $1 trillion into the economy each year.”

General Motors spokesperson Liz Winter, for her part, noted that “We congratulate and look forward to working with the president-elect, Congress, and all elected officials to ensure that the U.S. continues to lead the world in technology and innovation, to the benefit of American workers and consumers alike.”

Stellantis spokesperson echoed similar sentiments. “Stellantis congratulates former President Donald J. Trump on being elected the 47th President of the United States. We look forward to working with President-elect Trump and the new Congress on policies that support a strong and competitive manufacturing base in the U.S,” the spokesperson noted.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Teslarati has an aftermarket shop for your Tesla Cyber S3XY needs!

Check out our affordable Cybertruck Off-Road LED Lightbar!

Analysts weigh in on Trump presidency’s effects to U.S. auto sector