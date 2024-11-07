By

Xiaomi quickly boosted SU7 production to meet growing demand. The newly minted Chinese automaker is currently producing the SU7 electric vehicle in its own factory in Beijing.

For October, Xiaomi reached 160% utilization in its Beijing plant, delivering more than 20,000 units. The automaker aims to boost its output even more to meet demand. In the last two months of 2024, Xiaomi aims for an output of 24,000 units, nearly a 200% utilization rate, reported CNEV Post.

The smartphone-turned-automobile company predicts SU7 EV deliveries will total 100,000 units by November. Xiaomi revised its delivery goal earlier this year to 120,000 units.

The demand for the Xioami SU7 has been monumental. It EV currently has a 21-233k wait time for new orders. Since August, Xiomis reported that it receives an average of 4,000 reservations for the SU7 EV every week. In October, the company opened preorders for the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra, which is expected to start at around $112,500.

