By

Former and now incoming US President Donald Trump reportedly spells trouble for foreign automakers. The stock prices of automakers in China and Germany saw a steep decline after Trump’s win was announced.

Shortly after President-elect Donald Trump’s win was called, European automakers’ saw a drop in sales. For instance, BMW and Mercedes-Benz saw a 6.5% decline, while Volkswagen went down by 4.3%. Chinese automakers didn’t fare any better. BYD’s over-the-counter shares were down by 4.5%, and Nio’s shares were down by 5.3%, reported CNBC.

Trump’s Tariff Proposals

President Trump was vocal about the tariffs he would impose if elected. During his campaign, Trump vowed to impose 10% to 20% tariffs on foreign-made goods. He believes tariffs are a step toward returning jobs to the United States for American citizens.

The President-elect proposed even higher tariffs for products exported from China and Mexico. He had proposed a 60% tariff on Chinese goods and 200% for automobiles made in Mexico.

Experts’ Analysis

Wall Street analysts predict Trump’s tariff proposals might not be imposed. They argue that the former President’s plans to impose 25% tariffs on imported vehicles during his first term did not push through.

“To be clear, we do not expect aggressive new tariffs in a possible Trump Administration (i.e. 100%+). But the challenge for investors will be around rhetoric, especially with the USMCA up for renegotiation in 2026. Trade uncertainty could weigh on Auto stocks broadly, as we saw from 2018-early 2020 (during the height of the US-China trade war & NAFTA negotiations),” Wolfe analyst Emmanuel Rosner in a recent note.

Meanwhile, John Murphy from BoFA believes that Trump and his administration will push through with some of their tough trade place and tariff proposals, but not to the degree promised during the campaign.

“We anticipate a tougher approach to trade and tariffs, although we believe policy changes will be milder than announcements in order to minimize business disruption,’ stated Murphy.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_0100110.

Trump win triggers stock drops for foreign automakers