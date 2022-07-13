Andrej Karpathy is parting ways with Tesla; will spend more time focusing on technical work in AI, open source, & education.

By

Tesla’s Senior Director of Artificial Intelligence, Andrej Karpathy announced on Twitter that he was parting ways with Tesla.

“It’s been a great pleasure to help Tesla towards its goals over the last 5 years and a difficult decision to part ways. In that time, Autopilot graduated from lane keeping to city streets and I look forward to seeing the exceptionally strong Autopilot team continue that momentum.”

“I have no concrete plans for what’s next but look to spend more time revisiting my long-term passions around technical work in AI, open source, and education.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk thanked Andrej Karpathy for everything he has done for the company and said that it had been an honor working with him.

Thanks for everything you have done for Tesla! It has been an honor working with you. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2022

Andrej Karpathy On The Tesla Autopilot Team “Hundreds Of Strong Engineers”

Andrej Karpathy pointed out the importance of the hundreds of strong engineers that make up Tesla’s Autopilot team. He also added that now they don’t have his public visibility and that he was just one part of that effort.

“Important to keep in mind that the Autopilot team is hundreds of strong engineers who very much know what they’re doing, just don’t have my public visibility. I was only one part of that effort and I think get an outsized spotlight cast on me because I do.”

Some Thoughts On Andrej Karpathy Leaving Tesla

I attended Tesla’s AI Day last year in person and it was an incredible learning experience. I watched Andrej Karpathy as he and the team unveiled DOJO, the Tesla AI bot, and go into detail about Autopilot.

His passion for AI and Tesla’s work could be felt throughout the room. As someone who supports Tesla and has learned a lot from Andrej (mostly through his videos), I do feel sad.

I think Andrej was humble when he said that he was just one part of the effort. He and the team together have made incredible advancements that will continue to save lives.

His work at Tesla is important– life-saving, even.

Many may fear that this is bad news for Tesla, but as someone who has observed Tesla thrive when the loud critics claimed otherwise, I think Tesla will get through this bump in the road.

Tesla has made great progress in its work with artificial intelligence, Autopilot, and Full-Self Driving. I think that one thing Andrej should be proud of is that he contributed to the many lives saved by Autopilot and FSD Beta.

Room To Grow?

Andrej said that he wanted to revisit his long-term passions around technical work in AI, open source, and education.

I think this is a good thing for both Andrej and Tesla. Naturally, critics will make their voices heard about this decision which may (or may not) affect the Tesla stock.

However, the one constant in life is change and this includes careers. Tesla’s growing rapidly, after all. Perhaps see this as room for Tesla (and Andrej) to grow.

