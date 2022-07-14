By

Volkswagen opened orders for the ID.Buzz in the United Kingdom with a starting price of £57,115 ($67,744.10).

Three ID.Buzz variants are available for order in the UK: the ID.Buzz Life, ID.Buzz Style, and the ID.Buzz 1st Edition. The ID.Buzz Life is the base variant, costing £57,115 ($67,744.10). The ID.Buzz Style costs £61,915.00 ($73,410), while the 1st Edition costs slightly more at £62,995 ($74,690).

The features of each variant are in the infographic available below.

VW customers that order the ID.Buzz now will get three consecutive service visits and MOT as standard, along with other offers when purchased through finance. MOT test certificates are required to drive cars in the UK. Volkswagen charges the usual rate for MOT tests, £54.85.

The ID.Buzz’s range is 258 miles based on the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP).The WLTP replaced the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) in 2017 and measures fuel consumption and CO2 emissions from passenger cars.

Volkswagen claims that the ID.Buzz’s charging speed is approximately 30 minutes from 5% to 80%. The European automaker offers a free wall box from Pod Point to any customers financing an ID.Buzz with Volkswagen through Solutions PCP or Personal Contract Hire. In addition to the free wall box, customers who finance their ID.Buzz purchase will receive a complimentary We Charge card loaded with £100 ($118.56) worth of charging.

Volkswagen unveiled the ID.Buzz on March 9, 2022, in Hamburg, Germany, with two variants: the microbus and cargo van. By May, ID.Buzz pre-sales started in Germany and parts of Europe with the five-seater ID.Buzz Pro variant and ID.Buzz Cargo. VW plans to bring the ID.Buzz to the United States but has not yet set a date for the launch.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz now available for order in the UK