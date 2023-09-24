AOC says she’s trading in her Tesla Model 3 for a union-made EV

By

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she’s trading in her Tesla for a union-built vehicle amidst ongoing strikes from the United Auto Workers (UAW) union against Ford, General Motors (GM) and Stellantis.

Ocasio-Cortez, often referred to by her initials AOC, said on a Sunday morning segment of CBS talk show Face the Nation that she would be trading in her Tesla Model 3 for an electric vehicle (EV) built by union automakers (via Bloomberg). The news comes as the UAW has escalated its strikes against GM and Stellantis to include plants across 20 U.S. states.

“We’re actually looking into trading in our car now,” AOC said on the show. “So we’re looking into it and hopefully we will soon.”

As for why she’s trading in the Model 3, AOC explained that she had purchased the EV early in the COVID-19 pandemic when EV offerings from union automakers did not have a long enough range to help her commute from her district in New York City to Washington D.C. Now, she says, there are multiple union EVs capable of doing so.

You can watch AOC’s full Face the Nation interview with host Margaret Brennan on the CBS website here.

During the roughly 16-minute segment, AOC and Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan also discussed topics such as the potential of student loan forgiveness in the U.S., the representative’s plans to join UAW strike efforts at a GM facility in Missouri, hopes for comprehensive immigration reform and more.

AOC and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have argued on X in the past, with the congresswoman even saying she would leave the platform due to changes made upon Musk’s takeover.

The news also comes two days after U.S. President Joe Biden said he would head to Michigan on Tuesday to stand in solidarity with the UAW-represented men and women on strike. Although Ford managed to avoid the UAW launching additional strikes by meeting some of the union’s demands, more workers walked out of GM and Stellantis plants across the nation on Friday.

