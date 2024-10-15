By

Operators recently turned on what is now Belgium’s largest battery energy storage system (BESS), as backed by Tesla’s Megapack grid-scale batteries.

The Ville-sur-Haine BESS project in Wallonia, Belgium became operational over the weekend, as supported by 53 Tesla Megapacks for 50MW/200 MWh of capacity. The site is being operated by Netherlands-based energy producer Eneco, and it has now come online after first being announced last June.

In addition to being the largest BESS project in the country, it’s also the largest project built thus far by Eneco, which is majority-owned by Mitsubishi. The site was officially energized after a three-day energization process, and it’s completion comes less than a year after construction crews first broke ground on the site.

Tesla also has a 50MW/100MWh project in Lessines, Belgium with 40 Megapacks, as is being operated by Corsica Sole. The company highlighted this site in a brief video shared last year, as can be seen below.

At this time, Tesla produces its Megapacks at a production facility in Lathrop, California, dubbed the company’s “Megafactory.” The plant has been ramping up its Megapack program, and it’s expected to be able to produce 10,000 units per year at volume production.

Along with the California Megafactory, Tesla is currently nearing the completion of a second Megafactory in Shanghai, China, which will have the same annual production output as the Lathrop location.

Tesla has also been deploying Megapacks at increasing rates in recent months, with the Ville-sur-Haine project being just one of a long series of new and upcoming projects. In addition, Tesla has installed more of its Megapack and Powerwall batteries this year than in all of 2023 combined, with a total of 20.3 GWh delivered as of the end of Q3.

Last week, another Tesla Megapack project in Alaska was powered on with 40MW/80MWh of capacity, following the commissioning of a 100MW/200MWh UK facility earlier this month.

