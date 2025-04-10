News
Bell Canada takes aim at potential Starlink subsidies
Details of Bell Canada’s anti-Starlink efforts were shared by the Financial Times (FT).
Tensions are rising in Canada’s telecommunications landscape as the nation’s leading telecom provider, Bell Canada, seeks to block Elon Musk’s Starlink from accessing potential subsidies.
Bell’s Push to Block Starlink Subsidies
As noted by the FT, Bell Canada and its subsidiary Northwestel are lobbying against potential subsidies that Starlink could receive for providing internet access to the country’s remote northern regions, including the Arctic. In correspondence obtained by the Times, Bell argued that Starlink’s flat pricing proves that it does not require support to operate in Canada’s remote areas.
A decision about the matter will be announced by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC). That being said, the CRTC stated in January that a subsidy would help make “internet services more reliable and affordable for residents of the Far North.”
Starlink’s Defense
SpaceX, Starlink’s parent company, has fired back at Bell, stating that blocking subsidies would harm competition and leave isolated communities such as First Nations groups with fewer, more expensive, and less reliable internet options.
While Canada’s two biggest telecommunications groups, Bell and Rogers, still dominate the country’s internet and phone service market, Starlink has been making progress in its efforts to saturate the country’s remote regions. Starlink received official approval to operate in October 2022, and since then, it has grown its customer base to 400,000 active customers as of last year.
Musk’s Empire Under Fire in Canada
The subsidy clash is part of a broader Canadian backlash against Musk’s ventures, which seems to be fueled by his role in the Trump administration. Apart from Bell’s anti-Starlink efforts, Ontario also axed a $100 million Starlink contract. Quebec has noted that it would not be renewing its Starlink subsidy scheme as well.
Tesla, on the other hand, lost government EV subsidies, with Transport Minister Chrystia Freeland leading the charge. As per Geoff White of the Public Interest Advocacy Center, “We should not be giving one cent of public money to an unaccountable imperialist like Elon Musk.”
Investor's Corner
Tesla bull sees company’s future clearly: Cathie Wood
ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood remains bullish as TSLA rebounds. Trump tariffs loom, but Wood says Tesla’s U.S. supply chain gives it an edge.
ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood explained her bullish stance on Tesla once again. Tesla shares dropped after a challenging first quarter. However, TSLA stock surged on Wednesday, proving Wood’s optimism was right on the money.
In an interview with Barron’s, Wood enumerated a few reasons ARK Invest sees a bright future for Tesla. She predicts that Tesla will launch a cheaper electric vehicle (EV), starting at around $30,000—half the price of a typical Model Y. “This will help bring affordability back into auto buying,” Wood said.
Tesla’s $30,000 EV model is expected to launch this quarter. However, Tesla is already refreshing its EV lineup and offering cheaper models. It debuted a Long Range All-Wheel-Drive Model Y “Juniper” in the U.S. on April 4, priced at $48,990 before a $7,500 tax credit.
Wood also touted Tesla’s upcoming robotaxi service, which she predicts will help consumers save upfront costs that would usually go to buying a new car. The ARK Invest CEO argues that Tesla’s robotaxi service would be cheaper than Uber and Lyft because it would save costs without a human driver.
Benchmark analyst Mickey Legg echoed Wood’s prediction in a recent note. Legg believes the negative narrative surrounding Tesla is exaggerated. The Benchmark analyst encouraged investors to look at the catalysts that could drive TSLA stocks up, like its AI developments.
Similar to Legg, Wood brushed off concerns about Elon Musk’s ties to Trump and negativity surrounding Tesla stock. “News cycles pass quickly nowadays, and the best cars are going to win.”
The ARK Invest CEO also shared her thoughts on Trump’s tariffs and how they would affect companies like Tesla.
“When businesses and consumers are scared, they’ll change the way they do things, and that’s usually good for the companies that are helping others do things better, cheaper, faster, more creatively, and more productively,” she said.
Wood noted that Tesla’s heavy North American sourcing will soften tariff blows. With affordability and tech in focus, Wood sees Tesla forging ahead despite Trump’s tariffs.
Elon Musk
Tesla stock woes are ‘overblown’ considering long-term catalysts: analyst
“We believe the recent stock pullback and sales declines, while significant, are overblown considering the near-term issues impacting the company and the scope of opportunities around the corner.”
Tesla stock (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been under tremendous pressure as a result of CEO Elon Musk’s involvement in the United States Government and other factors, like tariffs and lower-than-expected delivery figures.
However, one analyst says that the concerns regarding Tesla’s short-term performance are “overblown”, considering all the things the company has in the works for the future.
Mickey Legg, an analyst for Benchmark, wrote in a note on Wednesday that much of the negative narrative that has hovered over Tesla shares for the past few months is exaggerated. Instead of looking at the near-term pullback on shares that has seen a 32 percent drop in share price since the beginning of the year, Legg is encouraging investors to look at the catalysts that lie ahead.
Legg wrote in the note to investors (via MarketWatch):
“We believe the recent stock pullback and sales declines, while significant, are overblown considering the near-term issues impacting the company and the scope of opportunities around the corner. After appreciating over 90% to a high of $488 after the Presidential election, the stock has pulled back to sub-$300 levels.”
The stock has felt immense pressure in the early portion of 2025, especially as some investors are questioning Musk’s focus on Tesla, with some arguing that his CEO role has seemingly taken a backseat to his responsibilities with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
Additionally, his capacity in the government has drawn some unwarranted criticism from some, resulting in vandalism and violence from his opposition.
However, Musk’s role with DOGE will eventually come to a close, and Legg is looking forward to that, as well as other catalysts that Tesla has announced in the past. For example, the company said it plans to launch affordable models in the first half of this year:
“Our focus is on the release of a new TSLA model in 2Q25, which in our view could turn around the recent decline in vehicle sales. Furthermore, we’re cautiously optimistic about the rollout of Tesla operated robotaxis as a paid service in Austin, TX scheduled for June. While the scope of the initial rollout is expected to be limited, we are focused on the rate of expansion of the operation both in Austin and to other cities.”
Legg finished by stating that he is under the impression that a reduced capacity in DOGE by Musk would be massive for the stock:
“Recent headlines suggest Musk could be reducing his role with the White House, and we can see political backlash diminishing as the year progresses. In our view there is significant potential for a stock rebound, and we believe the breadth of near-term opportunities outweigh headwinds.”
Tesla shares are up over 20 percent as of 3:22 p.m. on the East Coast.
Destroying Tesla stores partially acceptable, says nearly 40% of U.S. study’s respondents
It appears that a growing number of people are willing to justify or even applaud the idea of killing people like Elon Musk or Donald Trump.
A study from the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) has revealed a rather disturbing trend in the United States. Based on the study, it appears that a growing number of people are willing to justify or even applaud the idea of killing people like Elon Musk or Donald Trump. A notable number of the study’s respondents also stated that they find it partially acceptable to destroy Tesla stores as a form of protest.
The NCRI Study
The NCRI’s study was initiated to determine people’s support for political violence. As per the organization, calls for political violence towards people like Trump and Musk are becoming increasingly normalized. The same is true for property destruction, such as the firebombing of Tesla stores and Superchargers and the vandalism of consumer vehicles.
For its study, the NCRI surveyed 1,264 U.S. residents, balanced to reflect census data on race/ethnicity, gender, age, and education. Respondents were then asked demographic information, political identity, several political and psychological scales, and questions concerning their acceptance of specific forms of political violence.
Musk, Tesla, and Trump
Some troubling trends emerged from the study, including the fact that 57.6% of respondents who self-identified as left of center stated that destroying Tesla dealerships is partially acceptable. Even more disturbing was the fact that 48.6% of respondents who self-identified as left of center reported that if someone murdered Elon Musk, they would at least be somewhat justified. For U.S. President Donald Trump, this number was higher at 55.2%.
Without isolating respondents who self-identified as left of center, 39.8% of the study’s respondents still stated that destroying Tesla stores is partially acceptable, 31.6% still stated that killing Elon Musk was somewhat justified, and 38.5% still stated that killing Donald Trump was somewhat justified.
What the NCRI Says
Joel Finkelstein, the lead author of the NCRI’s study, stated that an “assassination culture” of sorts is emerging, especially following the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in the hands of Luigi Mangione in December 2024. As could be seen in social media activity of people against Musk or Trump, calls for the assassination of the CEO and President are abounding among their harshest critics.
“What was formerly taboo culturally has become acceptable. We are seeing a clear shift – glorification, increased attempts, and changing norms – all converging into what we define as ‘assassination culture.’ It’s not just Luigi anymore. We’re seeing an expansion: Trump, Musk and others are now being openly discussed as legitimate targets, often cloaked in meme culture and gamified online dialogue,” Finkelstein stated.
Below is a video about the NCRI’s study.
And below is the NCRI’s study itself.
NCRI Assassination Culture Brief by Simon Alvarez on Scribd
