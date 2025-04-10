BYD launched its premium Denza brand in Europe, shrugging off tariff hurdles.

Chinese EV maker unveiled its plans for Denza on Wednesday at Milan’s Brera Design Week. BYD will launch its premium Denza line in Europe with the Z9GT in Q4 2025. The Z9GT is a station wagon-type vehicle.

BYD will offer battery-only and plug-in hybrid variants of the Denza Z9GT. The company did not release the pricing and exact delivery dates of the upcoming Denza vehicle.

The Chinese automaker will expand its Denza push with the D9, a seven-seat MPV, though BYD didn’t announce a timeline for its release.

“We’re thrilled to be introducing Denza to European customers, starting here in Milan and accelerating as 2025 progresses,” said Stella Li, BYD’s executive VP. India blocks BYD investments amid China concerns

BYD’s European ambitions hit headwinds with the EU last year. In 2024, the EU slapped 17% duties on BYD’s battery EVs, citing “unfair” Chinese subsidies.

Last month, the EU initiated a probe into BYD’s Hungary plant. Subsidies allegedly let China-made EVs undercut Europe’s market, squeezing local players. Beijing and EU officials hashed out supply chain tensions in March, but tariffs persist.

BYD already sells electric vehicles in Europe. It is doubling down with Denza, targeting premium buyers amid a crowded field. Rivals like Volkswagen face stiffer competition as BYD leverages its cost edge—despite the EU’s pushback. The Z9GT and D9 signal BYD’s bid to carve out a high-end niche, even as trade friction simmers.