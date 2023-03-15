By

The Biden-Harris Administration opened applications for its $2.5 billion program, funding the expansion of battery electric vehicle charging stations and alternative fuel infrastructure in the United States.

The $2.5 billion program’s official name under the U.S. Department of Transportation is the “Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) Discretionary Grant Program. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law established the program.

The CFI Discretionary Grant Program will fund the installation of electric vehicle chargers and alternative fuel infrastructure in communities, highways, interstates, and major roadways in the U.S. It will provide $2.5 billion over the next five years to applicants, including cities, counties, local governments, and Tribes.

The grant program is divided into the Community Program and the Corridor Program. Under the law, the CFI Program must provide 50% of the funding to each category over the next five years. For the first round of applications, the Administration has provided $1.25 billion to each category.

The Community Program is open to applicants seeking to install EV charging, hydrogen, propane, or national gas fueling stations on public roads or publicly accessible locations like parking lots, public schools, or public parks. Meanwhile, the Corridor Program is open to applicants seeking to install EV charging, hydrogen, propane, or national gas fueling stations along the designated alternative fuel corridors (AFCs).

Applications for the CFI Program are due on May 30, 2023. To determine eligibility, click the following link for the CFI Program’s Notice of Funding Opportunity.

The program is essential to President Biden’s goal of growing the national charging network to 500,000 EV stations. Last month, Biden recognized Tesla’s significant contribution to the United States national charging network.

“By helping bring EV charging to communities across the country, this Administration is modernizing our infrastructure and creating good jobs in the process. With today’s announcement, we are taking another big step forward in creating an EV future that is convenient, affordable, reliable, and accessible to all Americans,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The CFI Discretionary Grant Program compliments the Administration’s $5 billion National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula program. The NEVI Formula Program releases funds to states, Puerto Rico and DC to build EV chargers and alternative fuel stations across specific Interstates, U.S. routes, and state highways. The CFI Discretionary Grant Fund aims to fill in gaps that the NEVI Formula Program might not support monetarily.

